Jubin on online concert for Uttarakhand victims: Music is all I’ve to offer

“Music is all that I have to offer to the world,” says Jubin Nautiyal. And rightly so, since the singer is using Valentine’s Day, a day of love, for a very special purpose this year. The singer has announced a rooftop, love and peace concert to raise funds for those affected by the recent glacier burst in Uttarakhand.

Nautiyal, who has sung a number of popular Bollywood songs, belongs to Uttarakhand and says that being from the region he understands the difficulties the force must be facing.

Devastated with the tragedy, he says, “This [tragedy] happened, and I could not imagine myself not using this opportunity to raise help for the people there (in Uttarakhand). I belong to Jaunsar-Bawar (a hilly region in Garhwal division of Uttarakhand). It’s a very similar mountain region to where the calamity happened. So, I can understand [what the people must be going through]. If a calamity or natural disaster happens in a city, there’s medical facility and so much you can do. But, if you’re living in a backward area like Joshimath, Chamoli, Jaunsar-Bawar, it’s a much difficult story altogether. So, we announced this rooftop concert on February 14, where we’ll raise funds, awareness and reach out to more and more people. The intention is to use music to convert it into some kind of help. Boond boond se sagar ban jata hain. Even if people just start donating ₹1, and lots of people do it, then also it’ll create help.”

“Only a person who is connected to the roots can give fruit. It’s like a tree. That [thought] has always helped me to keep myself grounded. My music comes from my roots,” adds Nautiyal.

The singer recently tweeted that he’s inspired by the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “PM’s intention of working on an independent India, AatmaNirbhar Bharat, is one of his strong motives for India. Main isse bahut sehmat bhi hun kyunki I’m myself a self-dependent man. I’ve made my own way, and never got into something that was easy. What we’re doing is an independent thought, where a musician is going to hold a concert and raise funds. I can always request the government and people to help. But, I would rather take things in my own hand,” he adds.

At a time when physical concerts aren’t happening due to Covid-19, Nautiyal has previously done a garden concert, and now is all set for this rooftop concert. Lauding the power of social media that is helping to bring people together, virtually, he says: “Sabki duniya khul gayi hai. Lekin entertainment walon ki duniya abhi tak khuli nahin hai... Artists ki duniya abhi nahin khuli. Agar shows iss waqt nahin bhi ho sakte toh hum virtually toh connect kar hi sakte hain. Aur agar kuch bhi madad kar sake toh I will always be thankful to social media for creating this community for me.”

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

