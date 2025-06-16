Angry Justin Bieber cuts off ties with friend for objecting to singer ‘lashing out’ at them; internet doesn't agree

Justin Bieber, who recently lashed out at the paparazzi in California, cut off his ties with a friend after they raised objections to the singer “lashing out” at them. Taking to Instagram, Justin Bieber shared a bunch of screenshots of his conversation with his unidentified friend. (Also Read | Justin Bieber lashes out at paparazzi while demanding respect in unsettling video) Justin Bieber shared an angry post on his Instagram.(AFP)

Justin Bieber gets angry at his friend

In the screenshots, an angry Justin wrote, “I will never suppress my emotions for someone. Conflict is part of relationship. If you don’t like my anger you don’t like me. My anger is a response to pain I have been thru. Asking a traumatised person not to be traumatised is simply mean.”

Justin's friend reacts, gets blocked by singer

His friend then responded, “I’m not used to someone lashing out at me. It’s not that I don’t see and feel your anger.” Bieber replied, “Ouch. This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out. I enjoyed our short-lived relationship. I wasn’t kidding when I told u I didn’t need u as a friend. I have good friends who will respect these boundaries.”

“I thought you were a p****. Which is why I always kept my distance but I was willing to give you the benefit of the doubt. This confirms you were the p**** I always thought u were. Please leave me alone now,” he added. His friend asked, "I'm a p****?" Justin replied, "Blocking you now."

Internet doesn't agree with Justin

Reacting to the post, a person said, "Supported you since 2010... officially unfollowing now and will continue to pray privately for you and your fam. This is the epitome of unrighteous anger." A comment read, "Some things are better dealt privately J." An Instagram user said, "You cannot have justifiable angry outbursts due to trauma, it doesn’t work that way." A social media user commented, "Your triggers are not society's responsibility. They're your own."

Another person said, "Being yourself can’t become an excuse to constantly hurt the people around you. You deserve to learn how to deal with what you feel in a lighter, healthier way—and we deserve to be around you without fearing the next explosion." Another comment read, "I feel for you @justinbieber I couldn’t imagine what you have to deal with on a day to day basis, I’m not even talking about this post forget that, just in general I feel for you and the amount of BS you would deal with from the press to paparazzi it’s just not human to have to deal with that."

Justin also shared a message on his Instagram Stories.

Justin asks people to stop asking about him

Taking to his Instagram Stories, he shared his post and wrote, “Quit asking me if I'm okay. Quit asking me how I'm doing. I don't do that to you. Because I know how life is for all of us. It's hard. Let's encourage our people not project our insecurities onto one another. Your concern doesn't come off as care. It's just oppressive weirdo.”

About Justin over the last few months

Justin has been facing intense scrutiny from the media for the last few months. Recently, he had a heated argument with photographers outside Malibu's Soho House, who were clicking his photos. In the clip, Justin said, “We’re gonna set boundaries here today. I’m not afraid to set boundaries. Stop provoking me. I'm a real dad, a real husband, a real man. Not me today bro... How do you think it’s going with you in my f****** face? Get out of my f****** face!”

Justin had also said, “You’ll take this video out of context like you always do... You think I’m an idiot, bro. I’m at my wit’s f****** end is what I am at. I’m demanding respect. You confuse my anger with disrespect. It’s anger because you’re disrespecting me. You don’t get to disrespect me and get away with it."