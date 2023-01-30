Kailash Kher on Hampi incident: Two impulsive young boys got restless (Exclusive)

A plastic bottle was hurled at singer Kailash Kher during his band, Kailasa’s performance at the Hampi Utsav in the Vijayanagara district of Karnataka on Sunday. “It was such an energetic crowd of close to 50,000 people and everyone was singing along. Par har jagah kuch log hote hain jo zyada excited ho jaate hain. Two impulsive young boys got restless. They wanted to hear Kannada songs. Since we had a pre-decided sequence of songs, I asked them to have patience. We had a surprise set planned, as I wanted to pay a musical tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar sir (late Kannada actor). I had prepared a medley of the hit songs I had sung for him. The plan was to render it towards the middle of the show. But those guys lost patience and threw a water bottle towards the stage,” Kher tells us.

Kailash Kher during the show; (right) a crew member takes the bottle away

The Teri Deewani singer adds that the atmosphere was so energetic that he didn’t even realise when the incident took place. “I continued with the performance. The situation was handled so well by the management and Karnataka police that I didn’t even come to know about the incident. I found out much later when my team informed me about it,” he says.

The two locals, who threw the bottle, were immediately arrested by the police.