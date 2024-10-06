Kevin Hart deflects paparazzi when asked about Diddy's parties: ‘Wrong person wrong question’

Kevin Hart recently avoided paparazzi in light of the Diddy controversy. He tried to dodge the questions when the paparazzi asked questions regarding Diddy and his Freak Off parties. He simply answered these questions with “wrong person” and “wrong question”. Hart was one of the first names from the industry which were found at the centre of the controversy along with Diddy. Kevin Hart evaded paparazzi inquiries about Diddy amid ongoing controversy. (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP)(AFP)

Kevin Hart avoids paparazzi

Hart tried to deflect the paparazzi in front of a West Hollywood restaurant with “You asking the wrong person the wrong question, man. It's not a good question" when asked about him hosting parties with Diddy. He said again and again, “Wrong person, wrong question” after he was questioned about the mogul’s safety in jail. He was out with his wife Eniko when reporters gathered around to ask what all he knew about the allegations Diddy had been accused of.

Diddy was arrested on September 16 in New York and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. He is currently locked in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre as he awaits his trial.

Kevin Hart distances himself from Diddy

Hart was accused of hosting parties for Diiddy in 2010. Referring to the same, reporters probed him for noticing any unusual behaviour he might have witnessed during those Freak Offs. However, he tactfully avoided the questions as he neither confirmed nor denied the allegations when he was reminded of the parties. According to the Daily Mail, “When I hosted for Diddy?” Hart told the reporters.

Several celebrities have begun to disassociate themselves from Diddy. Recently, a source close to Leonardo DiCaprio, who was also linked to the infamous parties, told the media outlet that the actor had “absolutely nothing to do” with the Freak Offs.

An insider close to Ashton Kutcher who is considered to be a decades-long friend with the mogul told People magazine, “He doesn't belong in this conversation about Diddy. Ashton has only seen Diddy in a handful of social and business events, all of which have been documented by the media."