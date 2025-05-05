Kpop leaders finally back, say excited fans as Lisa confirms new BLACKPINK album

As South Korean girl group BLACKPINK gets ready for their upcoming world tour this year, band member Lisa has confirmed that the world-renowned Kpop band is teaming up for their new album after a long break of three years. As soon as the news hit the market, fans on social media erupted with excitement. BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rose, Jennie and Lisa are back in the studio for the their new album

(Also read: BLACKPINK's Jennie re-enters Billboard Hot 100 days after her Coachella performance of Like Jennie)

Lisa talks about BLACKPINK's reunion

In an interview with Variety, the rapper-singer said that all the four members which also include Jisoo, Rose, Jennie are already back in the studio and producing new music. “We were in the studio a few days ago, we’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the blinks. We can’t wait to see them.”

The K-pop stars kick off their fourth tour July 5 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea and will conclude on Jan 18, 2026, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. The US stops of the tour include Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.

There was already a buzz about band putting out new music ahead of their tour. Lisa agreed that fans have waited for long and it is time they get what they deserve. “You have to be patient about it,” Lisa said. “It’s coming soon, I promise. It’s about time.”

Fans break the internet as they can't keep calm

As soon as the news broke, fans on social media could not hold back their excitement and flooded the social media with their reaction. One user wrote, "The comeback of the queens" while another wrote, "Can't wait to Blackpink to be in the area!!! (sic)". One user pleaded, "that album better be here SOON girls pls....". A fourth user exclaimed, “Kpop leaders finally back. We know who paved the way”.

Another user was excited about the reunion and wrote, "Blink season getting real again. Feels good already." A user said, "It better be good as we were waiting for "TOO LONG"". Another user commented, "BLINKS, get ready! BLACKPINK is back in the studio and the energy is already through the roof. We’ve waited long enough, can’t wait to feel the excitement when they hit the stage again!"

Blackpink's last album was Born Pink which came in 2022 released by YG Entertainment and Interscope Records.