Lana Del Rey trades brand couture for a unique, thrifted vintage wedding dress

Lana Del Ray reportedly finalised and booked her wedding outfit long before she got married to Jeremy Dufrene earlier this week. According to a source who told TMZ, the singer opted to thrift her dress instead of buying it from a branded couture store. The store from which Lana bought her dress holds styles from the 1920 era to the Y2K. Lana Del Ray opted for thrifted wedding dress for an intimate wedding ceremony earlier this week.(@honeymoon/Instagram)

Also Read: Diddy’s secret tapes featuring an A-lister ‘being sold’ in Hollywood: About to 'end many careers,’ internet claims.

Lana thrifted her wedding dress

The Mountain Dew singer bought her wedding gown back in May from a store called Vintage Market by Trashy Diva in New Orleans. While the exact price of her dress is not known, the media outlet claimed that it would be within $400 which is the store price range for the wedding gowns.

Several photos and videos surfaced online from the bride walking down the aisle to other key moments of the ceremony. Her white wedding gown had a ruffled neckline and she adorned a light blue ribbon in her hair.

Lana’s intimate wedding ceremony with the alligator tour guide at Airboat Tours by Arthur took place in Louisiana. The couple said “I do” in the presence of their close family and friends. The singer’s father, Robert Grant walked the bride down the aisle, according to the photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

They reportedly obtained a marriage license at Thibodaux courthouse earlier this month which gave them a month-long window to get married.

Also Read: Diddy's attorney announces the mogul will not accept plea deal as 'He's...'

Lana and Dufrene’s relationship

Lana and Dufrene first linked together in late August, however, a Facebook post from 2019 revealed that the two have known each other for years. The couple was photographed earlier this month where they were holding hands at Karen Elson’s wedding in New York City. This is when they first sparked dating rumours. The singer was previously married to Evan Winiker, as reported by Billboard in March 2023. She was also rumoured in 2020 to Clayton Johnson.