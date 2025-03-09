Lollapalooza 2025: Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson spotted in Mumbai ahead of performance. Watch

Indian music fans were treated to power-packed performances by artistes like Shawn Mendes, Glass Animals, Zedd, Cory Wong and more on day one of Lollapalooza. Now former One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson is all set to create magic on the last day of the festival. He was seen in Mumbai ahead of his performance at a studio, where fans cheered for him and gave him a traditional welcome. (Also read: Shawn Mendes turns Mumbai streets into a private concert, sings Señorita; fans say ‘Bangalorians, learn something’) Louis Tomlinson smiled as he was welcomed in Mumbai by eager fans.

Louis arrives in Mumbai ahead of performance

In a video, Louis was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport. He arrived in India on Saturday. Another video saw the singer at the @94.3radiooneindia studios for an interview round, where he was greeted with dhol beats. Louis smiled at the enthusiastic response from eager fans. He was seen in a black tee and yellow shorts.

It was in January when Louis had taken to his X account to talk about his return to India to perform. He wrote, "Hope everyone’s doing alright! Had a good break, looking forward to getting back to it. India is going to be special, it’s somewhere I’ve dreamt of playing for a long time! Excited about the next few months of writing as well. Big year incoming!"

About Lollapalooza India

Louis will be performing at Lollapalooza on March 9 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. The highlight of the first day of this concert was Shawn Mendes, who showed support for Indian Cricket Team by wearing Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s jersey, which made the crowd go wild. He was also spotted exploring the streets of Mumbai, taking selfies, and signing autographs for fans.

Lollapalooza has returned to India for its third edition, set to take place on March 8 and 9. The music festival is being brought to India by BookMyShow Live.