Shawn Mendes turns Mumbai streets into a private concert, sings Señorita; fans say ‘Bangalorians, learn something’

On March 7, Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes arrived in Mumbai ahead of his gig at Lollapalooza India 2025. The singer was recently spotted singing his popular song Señorita on the streets of Mumbai and even obliged fans with selfies and autographs. Shawn Mendes singing on the streets of Mumbai.

Shawn Mendes' private concert on Mumbai streets

On Saturday, Shawn hosted a private concert for the students of The Sound Space, a music institution. Surrounded by a group of students recording him, the singer was seen kneeling with his guitar and singing his hit track Señorita. Sharing the video on their Instagram page, the institution wrote:

"POV: When you get a private performance of 'Señorita' from the artist himself... Still buzzing from the moment @shawnmendes turned a small basti in Mumbai into his stage and treated us to an unforgettable rendition of 'Señorita'. Surrounded by our students, this wasn't just a performance — it was pure magic! Safe to say, we'll be replaying this one in our heads for a long, long time!"

The singer was seen wearing a brown sweater paired with blue jeans, completing his look with a dupatta. Later, he was also spotted exploring the streets of Mumbai, taking selfies, and signing autographs for fans. The internet went gaga over his impromptu performance.

Internet reminded of Ed Sheeran's Bengaluru performance

One fan wrote, "Dang! So cool." Another commented, "AHHH! So cool!" A third fan added, "Wow, this is amazing." Some fans were reminded of Ed Sheeran’s street performance in Bengaluru, which was interrupted by the police. One internet user joked, "Bengaluru can never." Another wrote, "Bangalorians, learn something." Another comment read, "First Ed in Bangalore, now this. What is happening in India? (heart eyes emoji)." One user quipped, "Bengaluru crying in the corner."

About Lollapalooza 2025

Lollapalooza has returned to India for its third edition, set to take place on March 8 and 9. The music festival is being brought to India by BookMyShow Live. The Canadian singer-songwriter will be performing his maiden gig in India as the headlining act at Lollapalooza India 2025.

He is expected to sing his hit tracks like Señorita and There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back at Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi Racecourse on March 8. Apart from Shawn, Green Day, Louis Tomlinson, Glass Animals, and Nothing But Thieves will also perform as part of the event.