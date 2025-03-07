Shawn Mendes lands in Mumbai for Lollapalooza; fans react to his ‘chappal’ shopping in a ‘baniyan’

Singer Shawn Mendes has touched down in Mumbai, ahead of his debut gig in India this weekend. And the pop sensation is wasting no time in soaking up the city's vibrant atmosphere and indulging in some touristy delights. Also read: Shawn Mendes surprises fan with warm visit to Jummah at NYU; fans comment ‘cooler than Timmy or Harry Styles’ Shawn Mendes, known for his hits Señorita and There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back, will take the stage at Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi Race Course, on March 8. (Instagram)

Shawn Mendes arrives in Mumbai

From browsing through street markets to getting clicked with his fans, Shawn, who is in India for his performance at the third edition of Lollapalooza, was captured indulging in a range of touristy activities.

He was spotted at the Colaba Causeway market in Mumbai. Photos and videos from Shawn's outing in Mumbai have made their way onto social media. The snapshots show the singer posing with fans, browsing through a local shoe store, and even casually strolling through street markets, taking in the sights and sounds of the vibrant city.

In one photograph, Shawn is seen radiating joy as he poses alongside influencer Somya Gupta on a bustling street in Mumbai. His smile can't be missed as he happily obliges Somya's request for a photo.

Shawn opted for a relaxed and casual look, pairing suede pants with a crisp white vest. As he wandered through the bustling streets of Mumbai, he was spotted by a few fans, following which he posed for photographs with them.

“Shawn mendes is buying chappal in Colaba (crying emojis),” one fan wrote on social media. “Shawn mendes in his chappal era,” another wrote.

More about his gig

Lollapalooza will return to India for its third edition this weekend, on March 8 and 9. The music festival is being brought to India by BookMyShow Live. The Canadian singer-songwriter will perform his maiden gig in India as the headlining act of Lollapalooza India 2025. He is known for hits such as Señorita and There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back. He will take the stage at Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi Race Course, on March 8. The third Indian edition will also see performances by Green Day, Louis Tomlinson, Glass Animals, and Nothing But Thieves.