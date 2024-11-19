Shawn Mendes plays the Indian harmonium on stage, fans call him 'Ustaad Shawn Ali Khan'. Watch

Shawn Mendes is known for his versatility, and a new video of the singer proves it further. The clip of the singer performing on stage emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Shawn Mendes pauses concert to honour Liam Payne, dedicates new song Heart of Gold to him) Fans came up with their own theories as to why Shawn Mendes played the harmonium.

Shawn plays the harmonium

In the video, Shawn is seen playing the harmonium and singing along with it. The singer sat on a chair on the stage while the harmonium rested on a table in front of him.

He was seen wearing a sleeveless green shirt and denims. The video was shared with the caption, "Shawn Mendosa vocals really coming through."

Fans react to Shawn's video

A fan said, "The harmonium was originally a French instrument, but sure go off desi king." A person wrote, "Ustaad Shawn Mendes." "Shawn in his Nusrat phase for real," read a comment. "Shawn Mendes kirtan tour coming soon," said an Instagram user. Another fan said, "Maybe he is practising for his upcoming Lolla performance in India."

Shawn will come to India next year

Shawn is all set to headline the musical extravaganza Lollapalooza India next year. Lollapalooza's new edition will take place in Mumbai from March 8-9, 2025. Shawn will return to the live stage after more than two years. He is known for his captivating performances and chart-topping hits like In My Blood, Treat You Better, and new single Why Why Why.

About Shawn's career

Last month, Shawn unveiled his self-titled album, Shawn. It was a highly anticipated follow-up to his 2020 record, Wonder. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the album is a collaborative effort with notable figures such as Scott Harris, Mike Sabath, Nate Mercereau, and Eddie Benjamin.

Shawn's self-titled debut EP was released in 2014, followed by his debut studio album Handwritten in 2015. His next few albums were Illuminate (2016). His self-titled third studio album, Shawn Mendes (2018), was supported by the lead single In My Blood. In 2019, he released the hit singles If I Can't Have You and Senorita.