Shawn Mendes pauses concert to honour Liam Payne, dedicates new song Heart of Gold to him: 'The world is crying for you'

Shawn Mendes paid tribute to Liam Payne during his concert in New York City. Liam Payne died on Wednesday after suffering a fall from the third floor of his hotel balcony in Argentina. Shawn spoke candidly about the few times he met the former member of One Direction, and dedicated his new song Heart of Gold in his memory. Several fans who attended Shawn's concert captured the moment and posted it on social media. (Also read: Liam Payne's ex-partner Cheryl Cole criticises 'media exploitation' after his death: I'm begging you to consider what...) Shawn Mendes remembered the time he met the late singer and paused his concert to talk about him.

What Shawn said about Liam

Shawn addressed the crowd during the concert at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater and said, "We heard the news about Liam. It felt like... It felt completely devastating. I got to meet him a couple times, and he was a beautiful soul and his eyes gleamed — it was beauty, shining into his eyes."

He continued, "It's about grieving those we miss with tears and it's also about celebrating them and who they were and what they left in this world and I just want to take a second to send so much love to him, wherever he is up there. Liam, we love you. The world is crying for you, brother, and we're all praying for your son and your family. I miss you. This one's for you tonight, Liam, from all of us." Shawn then went on to sing his new song Heart of Gold, from his soon-to-be released album, Shawn.

Liam Payne's death

Liam fell to his death from a hotel balcony. The prosecution cited investigators who found his hotel room a mess with what appeared to be narcotics and alcohol strewn about broken objects and furniture. The autopsy performed a few hours after his death showed he died from the plunge, which caused “multiple trauma” and “internal and external bleeding” in the skull, chest and abdomen and limbs.