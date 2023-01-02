Malini Awasthi: Folk songs are getting both respect and acceptance

Singer Malini Awasthi feels folk songs have come a long way and they are now getting their due respect and recognition amongst music lovers. The Padma Shri awardee has lent her voice in films like Durgamati (2020), Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Agent Vinod (2012).

“I have been singing the folk song Saiyan Mile Ladkaiyan for ages now and I am very happy to share that music composer Sandesh Shandilya has recorded it for a film. I am doing a song for an OTT show for young composers Amol-Abhishek and have already done one for another project,” tells the singer.

Awasthi adds, “Sometimes I feel that I am not doing enough film songs. Still, I keep getting offers for films. This is because of my conviction to follow my heart that is inclined towards folk and semi-classical music! I continue with my quest for old traditional songs in their original avatar but with contemporary musical treatment.”

In the last few months, Malini has done a four-country tour and is slated to embark on another one this year. “Be it in India or abroad, largely my audience is youth. I do events in colleges and professional institutes and one will be surprised to know that more than film songs, the youngsters request Saiyan Bane Ladkaiyan, Banna bulaye or Railiyaa Bairan. Today’s youth is very open-minded and ready to adapt. Also, I feel people are exploring everything which is connected with our roots.”

Malini has also sung the title track of TV serial Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala.

“People have not only started accepting folk songs but also respecting them. Now, it’s our responsibility to expose them to our folk, culture and traditions. I see an urge for curiosity amongst youths and there is a need to educate them. Like, when I perform, I tell them how folk is an integral part of our Bollywood songs — Door koi gaye (Baiju Bawra, 1952) is inspired by our folk Banna bulaiey, banni nahi aave and has been composed by our own Naushad saheb! Trust me, soon remix versions of folk songs will have its place in discs,” she adds.