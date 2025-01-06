Meet star who earned just 3000 as his first salary, now owns private jet; has 172 crore net worth

Today, singers and actors in the entertainment industry charge whopping amounts for a single song or movie. However, there was a time when they earned minimal salaries, sometimes just in the thousands. One such star, who once earned only ₹3000 but now owns a private jet, is Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit Dosanjh is one of the highest-paid Punjabi stars in the world.

Born in a small village in Punjab, Diljit Dosanjh came from a modest family where his father worked as a bus driver. Naturally, money was always tight. At just 16, he began performing in local gurdwaras. In an interview with Curly Tales, Diljit revealed that at the age of 18, he earned ₹3000 as his first salary for performing at a birthday party.

Diljit released his first album, Ishq Da Uda Ada, in 2004 with Finetone Cassettes. He rose to fame with the release of his third album, Smile, produced by Sukhpal Sukh, which featured hits like Nachh Diyan Alran Kuwariyan and Paggan Pochviyan Wale.

In 2011, the singer transitioned into acting with the movie The Lion of Punjab. Although the film failed at the box office, Diljit’s song from the movie, Lak 28 Kudi Da, became a major hit. Over the years, he has cemented his position in the Punjabi film industry as one of its most successful actors. In recent years, he has transitioned to becoming a global star with appearances on US primetime talk shows and a performance at Coachella.

Diljit has also made his mark in Bollywood, starring in films like Good Newwz, Udta Punjab, and Amar Singh Chamkila, among others.

How Diljit Dosanjh bought a private jet

The actor now owns a luxurious private jet. During the shoot of a Punjabi film, when no flights were available to the location, the producers provided him with a private jet. During his first flight, Diljit shared an Instagram story featuring the jet in the background with the caption, “New beginnings with private jet.” When he reached the location, rumours had spread that he had purchased the plane. Inspired by this, Diljit eventually bought one himself. Recently, he was seen travelling for his Dil-Luminati tour in his private jet.

Diljit Dosanjh's net worth

Diljit reportedly charged ₹4 crore for his role in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila. He is also among the highest-paid Punjabi actors and commands the same amount for private performances. According to Financial Express, his net worth is a staggering ₹172 crore (as of 2024).

Diljit Dosanjh upcoming movie

Diljit recently concluded the India leg of his Dil-Luminati tour in Ludhiana. He will next be seen in JP Dutta's Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty. The film is currently in production and being produced by JP Dutta and his daughter Nidhi Dutta under JP Films.