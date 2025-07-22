Megyn Kelly slams Jennifer Lopez after her steamy tour performance: 'So she’s a soft porn star now'

Media personality Megyn Kelly has taken aim at Jennifer Lopez’s latest onstage performance, calling out the pop icon’s sultry dance moves during her recent performance at the Cook Music Festival in Tenerife, Spain. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez, 55, turns up the heat with steamy performance, grinds against backup dancer; internet divided. Watch) After Jennifer Lopez's provocative performance at the Cook Music Festival, Megyn Kelly criticised her on social media, labelling the pop star as a 'soft porn star'

Megyn Kelly slams JLo's latest performance

The political commentator took to her X (formerly called Twitter) account and posted a clip from one of Jennifer’s recent shows where the 55-year-old popstar is seen wearing a white, lace-up unitard and performing a provocative routine surrounded by male dancers. “So she’s a soft porn star now. Great choices!” Kelly wrote on social media, sparking debate among fans and critics alike.

The performance in question took place during Jennifer's rendition of her 2011 hit I’m Into You as part of her high-energy Up All Night segment on tour.

The comment is just the latest in a string of jabs Kelly has directed at Jennifer in recent months. Back in June, she dedicated a segment of The Megyn Kelly Show to criticising Jennifer’s appearance at a Pride event in Washington, D.C., where the singer wore a revealing outfit. “This is a serious problem in our culture. When you have a 56-year-old woman who performs on stage — and this was a Pride event, of course, because J. Lo's also woke — and thinks it’s really important that she show her vagina to us.”

Jennifer Lopez's latest outings

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to pushing boundaries on stage. In one of her recent headline-making performances, the pop icon made waves at the American Music Awards by sharing a kiss with her dancers during a daring routine. The moment was part of a growing trend among pop stars who are embracing overtly sexualised performances, with artists like Sabrina Carpenter also drawing attention for similar bold moves.