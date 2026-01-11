Mika Singh pledges to donate 10 acres of land for stray dogs amid ongoing Supreme Court case on canine management

Mika, who has always been an outspoken advocate for animal rights, made a heartfelt commitment to the cause. He offered up his land to establish dedicated spaces for the care, shelter, and welfare of dogs. "I respectfully submit that I have sufficient land at my disposal and am fully prepared to donate 10 acres exclusively for the care, shelter, and welfare of dogs," he added in his post. The singer emphasised his readiness to provide the land for the construction of shelters and facilities to ensure the safety, health, and well-being of the animals, but he also called for the necessary manpower to properly care for them.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mika urged the apex court to refrain from any actions that could harm the well-being of stray canines, echoing concerns about a potential judicial crackdown on street dogs. “Mika Singh humbly appeals to the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India to kindly consider refraining from any actions that may adversely affect the welfare of dogs,” he wrote.

In an emotional appeal to the Supreme Court of India, Punjabi actor and singer Mika Singh has pledged to donate 10 acres of land to ensure the welfare of stray dogs, as the ongoing legal battle regarding their management continues to stir public debate.

About Supreme Court's latest hearing on stray animals The Supreme Court’s ongoing deliberations on stray dog management have garnered national attention, particularly following a recent hearing on the issue. The court, in a recent clarification, made it clear that it had not ordered the blanket removal of street dogs, contrary to public fears.

A three-judge special bench, consisting of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, reassured the public that the focus remains on enforcing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules of 2023, which advocate a scientific and humane approach to managing stray dog populations.

The court acknowledged the rise in dog-bite incidents, which had sparked public outcry, but it stressed the importance of sterilisation, vaccination, and the eventual return of the dogs to their original territories, an approach aimed at ensuring both human and animal welfare. The bench noted that the legal framework requires a well-thought-out strategy and that local authorities had failed to effectively implement the existing regulations.