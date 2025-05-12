Miley Cyrus breaks silence on family feud rumours with dad Billy Ray and mom Tish: ‘I rarely comment...’

Singer Miley Cyrus is finally addressing the rumours surrounding her relationship with her parents. The singer has spoken out about the speculation surrounding alleged feuds with her mom, Tish Cyrus, and dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. Also read: Miley Cyrus reflects on her past mistakes: 'I wouldn't change a thing' Miley, 31, shared a rare public statement to address claims about her relationship with her mother Tish Cyrus.(Instagram)

Miley issues a clarification

Miley, 31, shared a rare public statement on her Instagram Stories on Saturday to address claims about her relationship with her mother Tish Cyrus. She also gave her fans an update on the status of her relationship with her father Billy Ray Cyrus.

The singer wrote, “I rarely comment on rumours, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us. She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me-simple, coincidental, and uninteresting”.

“My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family,” she added.

Miley's statement.

What’s the buzz around Miley and her family?

Miley shared the statement days after Tish, 57, appeared to unfollow her on Instagram. However, she clarified that she had "no idea how that happened" and the problem was "fixed”. Billy Ray, 63, also shared an old video of Miley that same day, and he later posted a selfie with her on Instagram days later to celebrate Braison Cyrus turning 31.

Tish and Billy Ray were married from 1993 to 2022 and share kids Miley, Braison, and Noah. The country singer also adopted his ex-wife’s two children, Brandi and Trace and is dad to son Christopher from a previous relationship.

After the couple split, Tish tied the knot with Dominic Purcell in 2023 while Billy Ray briefly married Firerose from 2023 to 2024. He is now dating Elizabeth Hurley.

The rumours of a rift between Billy Ray and his kids were heightened after Miley left him out of her 2024 Grammy acceptance speech. In 2024, Miley appeared on David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, where she spoke about her relationship with Billy Ray.

She shared that her father, whom she starred with in Hannah Montana from 2006 to 2011, gave her “a map of what to do and what not to do, and he’s guided me on both”. Miley added that she “also inherited the narcissism from my father”.

In January, Trace, 36, hinted at some trouble between his dad and his siblings. The musician called out his father for his controversial performance at Donald Trump’s Liberty Ball.