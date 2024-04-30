Millind Gaba reacts to Abhijeet Bhattacharya slamming those who sing at weddings, posts his clip performing in school

Abhijeet Bhattacharya is often associated with musical reality shows as a judge and guest to critique the contestants. The singer recently took a dig at singers who perform at weddings. In response to the same, Millind Gaba hit back with two videos, where Abhijeet is seen performing at functions. (Also read: Abhijeet Bhattacharya calls Bollywood celebs 'paid desh bhakts': Husband is praying to Ram Lalla, while wife's party...) Millind Gaba has hit back at Abhijeet Bhattacharya by sharing clip of him performing in school

Millind hits back at Abhijeet with throwback video

In the video shared by Millind, Abhijeet was telling a contestant the difference between performing for money or rejecting private assignments. He said, “If someone is paying you to perform at a wedding, that is against your reputation as a singer. I am dignified to say no when I am asked to sing at weddings.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Neha Kakkar, who was judging the show interrupted and said, “Sir please listen to me once.” The former ignored her and opined, “There's a deference between accepting ₹1 crore to perform and rejecting the same, that' what I am trying to explain.” Neha responded to him and stated that no work can be considered big or small. Showing his disagreement with Neha he made a gesture with folded hands. The video then cuts to Abhijeet performing to his song at a school while dancing. Millind captioned it as, “No Dada Dadi , Chacha Chachi Can tell or Fix Anybodys Aukaat (smiling emoji) BIG Respect @nehakakkar (smiling emoji).”

Milind shares video of Abhijeet singing at private event

In another reel shared by Millind, he made a remix of the same video where Abhijeet is seen singing at a private function. The singer performed to his popular track Tauba tumhare ye ishaare from Chalet Chalte, while the audiences enjoyed the show. Millind captioned the post as, “Wo Kya Tha …… Jinke Ghar Sheeshe Ke Hon .. Wo Basement Mein Kapde Change Karte Hain ??? Yehi tha na #WhyDadaWhy.”

For the unversed, Abhijeet has been a playback singer in many films and has sung in Hindi Bengali, Marathi, Nepali, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Odia films. He has sung for Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar in many films. His popular songs include Badi Mushkil Hai (Anjaam), Aankhon Me Base (Takkar), Suno Na (Chalte Chalte), Ole Ole (Yeh Dillagi), Vaada Raha Sanam (Khiladi) and others.