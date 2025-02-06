Murder Inc. co-founder Irv Gotti dies at 54, record executive had a history of health issues

Famed music producer and record executive Irv Gotti has reportedly died at the age of 54. His death was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, February 5. Gotti’s passing comes after rumours claimed he had suffered another stroke and brain bleed. Murder Inc. co-founder Irv Gotti dies at 54 (irvgotti187/Instagram)

Gotti was born Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., and is famous for co-founding the record label Murder Inc. Records in 1998, an imprint of Def Jam Recordings. He gained producer credits for hip-hop stars like Jay-Z, DMX, Kanye West, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Eve and more.

Irv Gotti had a history of health issues

The circumstances surrounding Gotti’s last moments have not been disclosed yet. Sources only told AllHipHop that he was “declared dead” on Wednesday morning.

Gotti, who had a history of health issues, including diabetes, opened up about his battle with the disease back in 2023. “It’s rampant with Black people,” he said on Drink Champs at the time. “What it does is, it starts deteriorating your body. No, [it’s not under contol]. I’ve been diagnosed with diabetes forever; it’s hereditary. When my [blood sugar] gets too high, shot [of insulin]. It’s reversible but you gotta change the way you eat, all that. But you know what’s f–ked up with diabetes? So anything that you’re gonna like or tastes good, horrible for you. Now what’s some nasty s–t? Broccoli… you supposed to eat some leaves or s–t like that.”

Last year, Gotti said diabetes had taken over his life. “Diabetes is deteriorating my body,” he said.

Gotti’s rep revealed in August that he had suffered a minor stroke” after Wack 100 leaked photos of him using a cane to walk. “Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago,” the rep. told TMZ at the time. “He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He’s been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.”

Gotti spoke to The Shade Room about his health just days later. “I’m getting older. That’s all. Only thing worse than getting old is not getting old,” he said.

Gotti is notably credited as a producer on various hits, including DMX’s first studio album, ‘It’s Dark and Hell is Hot’ (1998), Ja Rules’ ‘Between Me and You,’ Ashanti’s ‘Foolish,’ Fat Joe’s ‘What’s Luv,’ and more.