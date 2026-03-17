RM says BTS members are 'just country kids' in BTS The Return trailer: We are trying to find out what makes us…
In the BTS: The Return trailer, Kim Taehyung, aka V, spoke about spending half of his life with the group members and called them his second family.
BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, has said that the group see themselves as "country kids from South Korea". Namjoon spoke in the trailer of their new documentary, BTS: The Return, which released on Tuesday. This comes ahead of their huge comeback concert this weekend.
About BTS: The RETURN
The documentary will release on Netflix on March 27, chronicling the seven-member group's comeback after completing their military service, widely seen as a gruelling experience for young conscripts. The documentary is directed by filmmaker Bao Nguyen, who previously worked on projects such as The Stringer and The Greatest Night in Pop.
It is produced by HYBE, along with production companies This Machine and EAST Films. Executive producers on the film include Mark Blatty, Melissa Robledo, Seonjeong Shin, Nicole Kim, Kyewon Suh, and James Shin. Producers include Jane Cha Cutler, Bao Nguyen, RJ Cutler, Elise Pearlstein, Trevor Smith, Choongeon Lee, Namjo Kim, and Se Jun Lee.
What group members said in trailer
In the trailer, Namjoon said, "We are still just country kids from South Korea. In the military, time just passed by. But here in LA, you feel the impermanence of time. We are trying to find out what makes us BTS." Group member Kim Taehyung, aka V, said, "I've spent half of my life with them. My second family."
Jimin said, "If we want change, now is the time to do it. We are finally back where we are. Meant to be. " Jungkook said, "It feels like a dream." Suga shared, "Arirang is about the sorrows of longing." J-Hope said, "There will be painful times. But at the end of it all, won't we end with a smile on our faces?"
More about the documentary
The trailer featured the melody from Arirang, the folk song, which is associated by many with themes of resilience and enduring longing. The one-minute, fifty-five-second trailer follows the seven members of BTS as they reunite in Los Angeles to work on new music after spending time apart.
According to a press release, the documentary will follow the group as they meet again in the studio and begin creating new music. It also shows how the members reflect on their journey, from their early days in Korea to becoming global music stars. The trailer was shared on Netflix's YouTube channel.
About BTS, their upcoming concert
At the height of their fame prior to their hiatus, BTS frequently ranked among the most popular artists on music streaming platform Spotify, mixing with the likes of Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber.
The group has chosen a historic stage at home for the grand comeback this weekend. More than a quarter of a million fans are expected to throng central Seoul on Saturday for BTS' open-air gig, the first performance in almost four years by the boy group seen as the biggest in the world. The concert will be staged at Seoul's sweeping Gwanghwamun Square, near the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace. A day before, the group's fifth studio album, Arirang, will be released.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform of Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 13 years, writing about news, movies, lifestyle, celebrities, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop. Ananya has been working with Hindustan Times for nearly five years now. A BA (Hons) in English from Gauhati Univerity, Ananya is also an IIMC Delhi (2013) alum. She has worked in both print journalism and, after working there for some time, she joined the digital platform. Ananya has learnt accuracy, objectivity, deadlines and prioritises verifying facts, maintains ethical standards by being fair and impartial, and works quickly, which is required for digital media.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.