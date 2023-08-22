NCT: Jaehyun's hotel room videos leak online, agency to take legal action

NCT member Jaehyun's agency SM Entertainment issued a statement after an unnamed individual trespassed into the singer's hotel room in his absence and recorded a video. Reacting to the video which has now gone viral on social media, the agency said they will be taking legal action against the person aka sasaeng (those who stalk or invade the privacy of public figures). Also read: Anushka Sharma is angry at Virat Kohli's hotel room video leaking online NCT member Jaehyun's hotel videos went viral on social media.

NCT Jaehyun's agency on leaked video

On Tuesday, SM Entertainment said in a statement, “The leaked video is an illegal act that severely violates the artist’s privacy. We are collecting evidence against the initial uploader and all those who distribute the video. We will request the cooperation of domestic and international sites as well as legal firms to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted by law enforcement agencies.”

Jaehyun's viral hotel room videos

On Monday, multiple videos surfaced online, giving a room tour of NCT's Jaehyun's hotel room. The room belonged to NCT 127 members during their US tour in October 2022. The videos showed several private items belonging to the K-pop idols including a glimpse of their luggage lined up in the hotel corridor, their stage outfits laying on bed, food items and other things. It also showed a set of pyjamas which was worn by Jaehyun on NCT’s channel.

The video did not reveal the identity or face of the person who recorded it. Reportedly, the person stole Jaehyun’s hotel room key card and entered the room where the NCT members had conducted live sessions. While the videos were recorded last year as per multiple Korean reports, they only started doing rounds on the internet now, months after their tour.

Internet reacts to Jaehyun's video

However, fans are not happy about the leaked videos. Reacting to them, one fan wrote on X, “They need to be arrested ASAP.” “Everyone has a right to privacy, even celebrities,” added another. One more said, “I'm not even a fan, but this is straight up disturbing.” Someone also tweeted, “Damn you need to seek therapy and then go in jail.”

NCT is among the popular K-pop groups in South Korea. It consists of 20 members, divided into five different sub-groups-- NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, and NCT DoJaeJung. Jaehyun belongs to NCT 127, which originally debuted in 2016. The group has 10 members: Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON