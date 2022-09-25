Neha Kakkar shares subtle reference to Maine Payal Hai Chhankai amid criticism from from Falguni Pathak. See post

Neha Kakkar shared a series of cryptic notes on Instagram on Saturday after facing backlash from veteran singer Falguni Pathak for her recently released song O Sajna. On Sunday, the singer again took to Instagram, this time, sharing photos of herself dressed in a black outfit. In the caption, Neha wrote, “Maine Payal Hai Chhankai!” She added the hashtag of her latest song O Sajna. Also read: Falguni Pathak on if she will sue Neha Kakkar for remaking her song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

Neha was seen in a black crop top and matching black pants with glamourous makeup and hair as she posed for solo pictures in front of a brown door. She wore white sneakers with her look. In one of the photos she shared, Neha Kakkar could be seen striking a dance pose with her one hand in the air. Fans flooded the comments section of Neha’s post with fire and heart emojis. One person commented, “Neha is the best.” Neha’s husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh, also commented on her photos, and wrote, “My princess.”

Earlier on Saturday, Neha had taken to Instagram Stories and written, "If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me... makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I'm sorry to inform them that I'm too blessed to have bad days. This God's child is always happy because God himself/herself is keeping me happy." Neha's cryptic note came after she faced backlash on social media for her new song O Sajna, a remake of singer Falguni Pathak's famous song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.

In another note shared on Instagram Stories, Neha had written, without taking any names, "For those who're so unhappy seeing me happy and successful. I feel sorry for them. Bechare (helpless people). Please keep commenting, I won't even delete them, because I know and everybody knows what NEHA KAKKAR is."

Falguni, on the other hand, had recently reshared fans' posts on Instagram Stories, indirectly showing her disapproval of Neha's version of her old song. In a recent interview she had revealed her reaction to Neha Kakkar's remix of Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. “I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. First reaction was not good. I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha. (I was about to puke, it was like that),” Falguni had told Delhi Times.

The original song was released in 1999 and featured actors Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat, and was a massive hit. Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma featured in the music video of Neha’s new version, O Sajna. Tanishk Bagchi has composed the music for O Sajna.

