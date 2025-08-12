Nelly Furtado flaunts her curves on stage after unbelievable transformation; fans say ‘she looks so cute’

Singer Nelly Furtado is turning heads on her Better Than Ever Summer Festival Tour across the UK and EU. During her recent show in Newquay, UK, the pop star wowed the crowd with a bold new look — rocking ruffled hot pants and a faux fur ensemble that perfectly accentuated her curves. Fans haven’t stopped gushing about her style ever since. Nelly Furtado wooed the fans with her new bold look.

Nelly Furtado's new bold look

On Saturday, Nelly performed at Boardmasters, pairing the ruffled hot pants with a green halter neck top from Laruicci and embellished knee-high boots. She completed her striking look with an olive green faux fur shrug by Hesta and black Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Fans were quick to flood social media with praise. One wrote, “Queen energy on full display 👑🔥 Nelly still knows how to light up a stage! #NellyFurtado.” Another said, “Still rocking stages with that distinctive style. Her hiatus made me appreciate her unique sound even more.” Others called her “stunning as ever” and “still dope at 46.”

Another wrote, “She’s looks so cute and super happy!! I don’t care what’s goin on, girl is in a good place!”

Nelly Furtado on embracing her natural beauty

Earlier in January, Nelly shared a bikini picture on Instagram, embracing her natural beauty while speaking about her journey to self-love and confidence. She revealed she had taken legal action against people spreading beauty myths about her, clarifying, “I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, apart from veneers on the top row of my teeth quite recently.”

She further addressed cosmetic rumours, adding, “So far, I have not had any face or lip injections or fillers of any kind, but I do have a loving, old-school facialist who I purchase serums and creams from — I started that when I was 20.”

Nelly’s next stops include Poznań, Poland, on August 14, followed by Bodø, Norway, on August 16, Kingham, UK, on August 22, before wrapping up her Better Than Ever tour at the Super Bloom Festival in Munich on August 30.