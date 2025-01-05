Singer Nelly Furtado denies going under the knife: ‘Makeup can do magical things’

As the world welcomes a new year, singer Nelly Furtado is spreading a message of self-acceptance. The 46-year-old is encouraging fans to express themselves freely, and she's leading by example. She has revealed that she has never gone under the knife. Also read: I really like Lata Mangeskar songs: Nelly Furtado The singer also shared some of her beauty tricks in the post.(Instagram)

By embracing her natural beauty, she mentioned that she has discovered new depths of self-love and genuine confidence that radiates from within.

Nelly Furtado shares her story

On Sunday, the rapper took to Instagram to share her side of the story and ask her well-wishers to embrace individuality.

Sharing pictures of herself in a swimsuit posing in front of a full-length mirror, Nelly shared, “HAVE A BODY NEUTRAL 2025, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, LOVE WITH EVERY INCH OF YOUR HEART. THANKS FOR ALL THE MEMORIES THIS YEAR".

The Promiscuous singer shared that she has never gone under the knife, revealing that she is planning to take legal action against some service providers using her name.

She wrote, “This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self -love and genuine confidence from within... I had to pursue some legal action against a few charlatans online selling services based on selling health and beauty myths about me... For whoever cares, I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, besides for veneers on the top row of my teeth quite recently”.

Nelly further shared, “So far I have not had any face or lip injections or fillers of any kind, but I do have a loving, old school facialist who I purchase serums and creams from and I started that when I was 20”.

Nelly reveals her beauty hacks

The singer took to social media to not only share her thoughts but also to spill some of her beauty secrets. In the post, she revealed the clever tricks she relies on to get camera-ready, whether it's a high-profile photoshoot or a red-carpet appearance.

“The day before photo shoots and red carpets, I drink a lot of water and sleep on my back. Sometimes on the red carpet or at photo shoots, my makeup artist uses face tape to give my eyes, skin and makeup more lift. Sometimes my stylist uses body tape to give a certain look to different silhouettes. Body makeup can also sometimes be contoured to achieve a certain look. Makeup can do magical things ! So can great eyebrows ! So can a great hairstylist ! So can great underthings,” wrote the 46-year-old.

Talking about the pictures where she is showing off her physique, Nelly mentioned, “These photos I have no makeup and there is no editing or filters on these photos but I do have a spray tan! I have spider veins and they remind me of my mom and aunties and life so I think that’s why I haven’t parted with them so far”.

Her New Year message for all her fans is to “express freely”. “Celebrate your individuality and know that it’s perfectly OK to be OK with what you see in the mirror, and it’s also OK to want something different. We are all cute little humans just bouncing around the earth looking for hugs,” she wrote while concluding.

More about Nelly’s work

In 2024, the Canadian pop star dropped her first album since 2017. The I’m Like A Bird singer’s most recent body of work features 14 songs, including its title track Corazón, which Nelly said took her two years to write. Her last album was The Ride.