Nick Jonas gushes about supportive wife Priyanka Chopra: ‘Important to have a partner who…'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
Apr 07, 2025 10:32 AM IST

Nick Jonas talked about enjoying walks, family time with Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie when he is in town. 

Recently, actor Priyanka Chopra accompanied her husband and singer, Nick Jonas, to the Broadway opening night of his new musical, The Last Five Years. During the event, while talking to ExtraTV, the singer spoke about how supportive Priyanka is and expressed his admiration for her. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra kisses and hugs Nick Jonas, cheers for him as he performs on stage at US event. Watch)

Nick Jonas expresses love for Priyanka Chopra at the Broadway opening of The Last Five Years.

Nick Jonas feels lucky to have Priyanka Chopra as his partner

Expressing his love for Priyanka, Nick said, “Sometimes we get lost in the moment and kind of lose ourselves while chasing our dreams. The important thing is having a partner who supports you and sees the good in you during tough times – especially when you’re lost in the haze of creativity. I’m certainly lucky to have that.”

Nick went on to talk about how he spends time with his girls – Priyanka and their daughter Malti Marie – when he’s not on stage. He said, “We’re loving the nice walks in Central Park. The quality family time. It’s such a good reset. The shows are pretty intense at times. The schedule's a lot, but it allows me to spend time and be present with them.”

Priyanka and Nick walked the red carpet together at the Broadway opening night of The Last Five Years. The couple twinned in black ensembles. While the actor opted for a black waistcoat paired with a matching skirt, Nick complemented her in a pinstriped, classy suit. The singer also took to Instagram to share how his daughter Malti Marie supported him on his Broadway debut, posting a picture of a poster that had the words “Congrats, Broadway, New York” pasted on it. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “What a way to kick off opening day. Thank you, MM. @TheLastFiveYears.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s relationship

Nick and Priyanka began dating in May 2018. The couple got engaged in July and tied the knot in December of the same year. In 2022, they announced the birth of their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogacy. They often express their love for each other on social media, leaving fans in awe of their chemistry.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
