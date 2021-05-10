Nick Jonas reveals he has a sex playlist but none of the songs are his: 'It's important to have a good playlist'

American singer Nick Jonas has released a few intimate songs in the last few years. This includes Fifty Shades Darker's Bom Bidi Bom, with Nicki Minaj, and Sexual from Spaceman. The singer has now revealed that he has his own sex playlist.

Nick, who has been married to Indian actor Priyanka Chopra for over two years, emphasised the importance of having a good playlist for sex. However, he said that his playlist would never feature his own tracks.

In an interview with GQ UK, Nick was asked about his take on people using his songs during 'sweet lovemaking'. The singer said, "I think it's flattering. It's important to have a good playlist and I certainly have mine. I wouldn't include my own music on that playlist though." He added, "It is (quite off-putting). But I would be thrilled if someone used my music on theirs for that experience."

The singer has been considered a sex symbol by fans. Addressing it, Nick said, "Er, I think it's flattering, but attraction is such a nuanced thing. I don't take it too seriously. I just learn to laugh about it and think about the fact that my parents are probably reading some of the comments. It's not something I wear as a badge of honour. I tend to try to not think about it, because it would make me feel a little embarrassed."

Nick has been busy with his personal life and new music in the past few months. The actor was in London earlier this year where he spent time with Priyanka. While she has been shooting her upcoming series Citadel in the UK, he was seen working on new music. The duo was also seen announcing the Oscars 2021 nominations list and attending the BAFTA Awards together. Nick will soon take on hosting duties for the Billboard Music Awards 2021, taking place on May 23.

