Noah Cyrus left little to the imagination, channelling Bianca Censori in a sparkly see-through dress at the Stagecoach Festival 2025. During her performance, the 25-year-old nearly bared it all, wearing just a skimpy bottom underneath, reported The US Sun. Noah Cyrus channels Bianca Censori in see-through dress at Stagecoach festival(X)

On Sunday, Noah took the stage alongside musical group Midland in California. She served a bold and risque look as her completely sheer dress featured a thigh-high slit. The All Falls Down singer completed her outfit with a pair of clear heels.

Although her choice of outfit, which fell in line with Censori's style, sparked a debate online, this was not the first time Noah turned heads in racy attire. Earlier this month, she rocked a similar sheer lacy dress during her performance with Shaboozey at Coachella.

Noah Cyrus' risque ensemble at Stagecoach Festival sparks debate

Shortly after Noah's outfit went viral on TikTok, fans erupted into a debate, with one saying, “That is not something that should have been worn to stagecoach I’m sorry,” per Parade. “This isn’t the first time she’s performed like that lol,” one more added.

Meanwhile, a third user said, “She looked so good.” Yet another lauded Noah, writing, “She’s gorgeous!” and urging her fans to “Grow up!” “Free the nip supporters, you are loved and seen now chill,” the user who originally shared the clip added.

Noah Cyrus' outfit compared to Bianca Censori

The This is Us singer's Stagecoach outfit closely resembled the fashion choice favoured by Kanye West's wife. Earlier this year, Censori made headlines for her NSFW stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she dropped her fur coat to reveal a transparent outfit while walking the red carpet alongside her husband.