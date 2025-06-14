'Obsessed with my ring': Dua Lipa talks about fiancé Callum Turner

Global pop sensation Dua Lipa recently peeled back the layers of fame and glamour to reveal the emotional lessons that shaped her. The singer recently announced that she was engaged to actor Callum Turner. In her latest interview with Vogue, the Levitating crooner reflected on love, loss and the quiet strength that comes with change. And while many would expect tales of broken hearts and tear-stained lyrics, Dua had a surprising confession. British-Albanian singer-songwriter Dua Lipa (R) and British actor Callum Turner arrive for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York.(AFP)

‘Never truly heartbroken’

When asked about the deepest heartbreak she’s experienced, Dua Lipa paused before offering a calm, strikingly honest answer. “I don’t think I’ve ever truly been heartbroken,” she admitted in her interview.

Rather than romantic devastation, she spoke of emotional bruises left behind by shifting relationships. She acknowledged the silent toll of people changing around her. It’s not about the loss, she insists, but the lesson.

A ring, a yes, a future together

Beyond reflecting on the past, Dua beamed with excitement when talking about her present and her future. The artist discussed her engagement to actor Callum Turner, and her joy is hard to miss.

Of her bespoke engagement ring, she said, “I'm obsessed with it. It's so me.” She revealed that Callum worked closely with her sister and friends to design the perfect piece. Dua Lipa admitted that it’s good to know that Callum knows her very well.

Growing older, together

More than just a sparkling diamond or public announcement, Dua Lipa sees this step as a profound, almost quiet commitment.

"This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever – it's a really special feeling," she said.

The singer said that she never fully grasped “the weight of” an engagement-until now.

FAQs

Is Dua Lipa currently in a relationship?

Yes, Dua Lipa is currently engaged to actor Callum Turner.

Is Dua Lipa a real name?

Yes, Dua Lipa is her real name. "Dua" means "love" in Albanian.

What language does Dua Lipa speak?

Dua Lipa is fluent in English and Albanian. She has often spoken about her Kosovan-Albanian roots.