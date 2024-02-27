Pankaj Udhas funeral live updates: Celebs, friends, family to pay final tributes to late ghazal singer today

Pankaj Udhas funeral live updates: Visuals from Pankaj Udhas' home. The singer died on Monday after a prolonged illness.

Pankaj Udhas funeral live updates: Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, whose velvet smooth voice gave expression to the many colours of love, longing and heartache in songs such as Chitthi Ayee Hai and Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, died in Mumbai on Monday after prolonged illness. He was 72. Udhas, who also made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including Dayavan, Naam, Saajan and Mohra, died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital....Read More

"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," his daughter Nayaab wrote in an Instagram post.

"This is not only a personal loss, but the whole nation has lost a prolific singer and a great human being," Breach Candy Hospital Trust said in a note.

The last rites of the singer, who hit his peak in the 1990s, will be held on Tuesday. He is survived by wife Farida and daughters Reva and Nayaab.

