Pankaj Udhas funeral live updates: Celebs, friends, family to pay final tributes to late ghazal singer today
Pankaj Udhas funeral live updates: Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, whose velvet smooth voice gave expression to the many colours of love, longing and heartache in songs such as Chitthi Ayee Hai and Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, died in Mumbai on Monday after prolonged illness. He was 72. Udhas, who also made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including Dayavan, Naam, Saajan and Mohra, died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital....Read More
"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," his daughter Nayaab wrote in an Instagram post.
"This is not only a personal loss, but the whole nation has lost a prolific singer and a great human being," Breach Candy Hospital Trust said in a note.
The last rites of the singer, who hit his peak in the 1990s, will be held on Tuesday. He is survived by wife Farida and daughters Reva and Nayaab.
Celebrities, friends and family are expected to pay their final tributes to the singer on Tuesday. Catch all the live updates here:
Pankaj Udhas death news live updates: Zakir Hussain visits family
Table maestro Zakir Hussain was spotted at Pankaj Udhas' home on Tuesday afternoon.
Pankaj Udhas funeral live updates: Singer's daughter spotted
Pankaj Udhas' daughter was spotted by the media at his house on Tuesday afternoon. She was seen emotional as she walked by the paparazzi.
Pankaj Udhas funeral live updates: Shankar Mahadevan visits family
Shankar Mahadevan at Pankaj Udhas' home.
Pankaj Udhas funeral live updates: Sonu Nigam remembers singer
"One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti," Sonu Nigam said on his Instagram handle.
Pankaj Udhas funeral live updates: PM and Pres' tributes
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the many who mourned the singer's death. "Pankaj Udhas ji, honoured with Padma Shri and other awards, made an important contribution in popularising music. My condolences to his family and fans," the president said.
According to the prime minister, Udhas' singing conveyed a range of emotions and his ghazals spoke directly to the soul.
"He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said.
Pankaj Udhas funeral live updates: Details for funeral
The last rites of renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, who died following a prolonged illness, will be held on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the late singer's daughter Nayaab Udhas shared a post. Read what she wrote here.