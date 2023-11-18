Pardison Fontaine addresses Megan Thee Stallion's cheating accusations, in latest hit ‘Thee Person’

American rapper and songwriter Pardison Fontaine has finally hit back with his side of the story in his latest track ‘Thee Person.’ On Friday, November 17, 2023, Pardi released an almost 5-minute track titled ‘Thee Person’ where he detailed his response to Megan.

Two weeks post the release of Megan Thee Stallion's song COBRA, where she accused the rapper of cheating on her, Pardison has finally decided to address the allegations.

Beginning with the allegation that a lot took place in the last two years and Megan only shared the part beneficial to her, he alleged that the singer cheated on him in various parts of the track.

"I asked you to your face did you fuck them niggas/And you swore on your mother/I knew from me I couldn't trust her"

“How many times did I catch you texting them niggas/You did you first I just did me bigger”

He added how he had planned to propose to her, even had a ring picked out. He accused her of lying to him personally, and to Gayle King on TV.

"This the girl that I'm trying to propose to/Ask Greg Una I picked out a ring then you lied to my face/Went on TV and then lied to Gayle King."

He then lamented his decision to enter into a relationship with Megan, where he was trying to pull her up out of the mud but she was trying to drown him on purpose.

"You know the devil was a serpent/For some streams and views girl I hope it was worth it/This ain't for Megan Thee Stallion/This is for Megan Thee Person"

He described their break up with: "You flew out for the country ain't called for days/In my mind we had parted ways/You was back moving awful strange/In an effort to fix it I took all the blame"

Earlier this month, Megan released a single titled COBRA where she claimed to have caught someone cheating on her in her own bed.

While she didn't mention anyone by name, she rapped: 'Pulled up, caught him cheating, getting his d*** sucked in the same spot I'm sleeping.

'Lord, give me a break, I don't know how much more of this s*** I can take.'