News / Entertainment / Music / Megan Thee Stallion reveals how Pardison Fontaine cheated, in latest hit 'COBRA'

Megan Thee Stallion reveals how Pardison Fontaine cheated, in latest hit ‘COBRA’

ByJahanvi Sharma
Nov 03, 2023 06:44 PM IST

Megan Thee Stallion recently released her latest single ‘COBRA’ where she has really shed some skin and revealed a whole lot of details. Get to know more below.

Megan Thee Stallion's latest single COBRA is already proving to be a hit because of the details the rapper,33, has shredded her past trauma like a snake sheds their skin.

After the release of the single, many took to Pardi's Instagram account to drag him out for cheating on the much-loved rapper.

In the trending track, she appears to address the rumours that her ex Pardison Fontaine ‘Pardi’ cheated on her.

While she didn't mention anyone by name, she rapped: 'Pulled up, caught him cheating, getting his d*** sucked in the same spot I'm sleeping.

'Lord, give me a break, I don't know how much more of this s*** I can take.'

The three-minute song begins with Megan- who gets 22.2M monthly listeners on Spotify-noting: 'Just as a snake sheds his skin, we must shed our past over and over.'

It still remains a mystery when Megan decided to end her two-year relationship with the music producer, Pardi, 33, but it was most likely in December.

It is because of the rapper that Pardi- who has a six-year-old daughter Jordy Jr. from a prior romance- scored his only Grammy Award for producing her 2020 track Savage Remix featuring Beyonce.

Pardi's Reaction

“How you get your dream girl then fumble like that,” wrote one person. “Pardison I can’t believe you omggg,” added another.

Consequently, the “Backin' It Up” hitmaker limited the comments on his social media.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTIONS

Fans of the singer have been on a rage all over social media for the singer. They have been accusing and threatening Pardi for the betrayal with elaborate posts.

“caught him in HER bed getting his dick sucked while she was going through a very public court case and it was during one of the lowest points of her life…pardi lock ur f*****g doors d**g I’m so serious,” wrote a user on X (formerly Twitter)

“Pardi is going to hell in a handbasket. A man that ghostwrites and throws shots at women should’ve never been trusted anyway,” added another.

