Pasoori song row: Ali Sethi and Arijit Singh ‘expected such reactions’ even before track was created, says Rochak Kohli

Rochak Kohli, who composed the remake version of Pasoori, has defended the song saying that it has been made with the 'best available talent'. In a new interview, Rochak also revealed that Ali Sethi (the original singer) and Arijit Singh (who sang the remake version) 'expected such reactions' even before the song was created. He also added that the song has 'all approval by the original creators'. (Also Read | Did Arijit Singh just confess he did Pasoori remake to support a charity) Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in Pasoori remake song (L); Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

All about original Pasoori song

Pasoori was originally sung by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The track still remains a fan favourite across the borders. It is also the most-searched song on Google in 2022.

Rochak on Pasoori remake

Speaking with News18, Rochak said, “We cannot stop any kind of reaction. Even before we created the remake, everyone including Ali and Arijit expected such reactions because it is like disrupting something that has been done really well. So the initial reactions were only on the idea that Pasoori was being recreated as many hadn’t even heard the song. We launched the song on Monday morning and we received a lot of hatred. As people are listening to it, their reactions are turning positive and are saying that this isn’t as bad as we expected."

He also added, "We made the song with honest intentions and with the best available talent. The song has all approval by the original creators. Also, we make sure that we don’t hurt anyone’s sentiments. The original song was poetic and in Punjabi, we decided to simplify it and keep it in Hindi. There were many challenges but overall we are very satisfied with the new version."

Rochak on Shae Gill

Reacting to Pakistani singer Shae Gill saying that she wasn’t aware of the remake, he added that she 'isn’t the creator of the song'. Rochak also said that the 'rights to the song were with Ali and Coke Studio and we have been in touch with them and got all the rights to recreate it'.

Pasoori remake

Arijit Singh has lent his voice to the recreated version of the hit Pakistani track for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The makers unveiled the recreated song Pasoori Nu from Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani film on Monday morning. The track's music video shows Kartik and Kiara Advani lip-syncing to the lyrics while twinning in white.

The new version has garnered mixed reviews. Tulsi Kumar has lent her voice to the female vocals. Satya Prem Ki Katha is set to hit the theatres on June 29. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik and Kiara after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

