Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Prashant Tamang's wife, 3-year-old daughter bid tearful goodbye to singer

    Prashant Tamang's mortal remains were taken to his hometown Darjeeling for the last rites on Monday.

    Updated on: Jan 13, 2026 8:27 AM IST
    By Abhimanyu Mathur
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Martha Aley, wife of the late actor-singer Prashant Tamang, paid a tearful farewell to him at his hometown in Darjeeling on Monday. Prashant passed away in Delhi last week. His mortal remains were brought to Siliguri from Delhi on Monday, where a public viewing was held for the fans, before being taken to Darjeeling.

    Indian Idol winner and actor Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, and their daughter pay him their last respects at Chowrasta, in Darjeeling on Monday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)
    Indian Idol winner and actor Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, and their daughter pay him their last respects at Chowrasta, in Darjeeling on Monday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

    Prashant Tamang's wife, daughter pay final respects

    In pictures and videos surfacing on the internet, Martha is seen visibly emotional and breaking down in tears repeatedly as she pays her final respects to her late husband. Their 3-year-old daughter Ariah is also seen in Martha’s lap, folding her hands.

    Earlier, Martha expressed her gratitude towards Prashant’s fans for their love and overwhelming support after his death. “Thank you to everyone. I've been receiving calls from all over the world. People that I know, people that I don't know, I've been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house, people have come to the hospital to see him for the last time,” she told ANI.

    Indian Idol winner and actor Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, pays him her last respects at Chowrasta, in Darjeeling on Monday. Prashant Tamang passed away in Delhi on 11th January, at the age of 43. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)
    Indian Idol winner and actor Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, pays him her last respects at Chowrasta, in Darjeeling on Monday. Prashant Tamang passed away in Delhi on 11th January, at the age of 43. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

    She also shut down speculations about the cause of Prashant’s death, ruling out foul play. “It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time,” she said. Prashant Tamang was 43. Initial reports suggest he died after suffering a stroke.

    Prashant Tamang's career

    Hailing from West Bengal's Darjeeling, Prashant Tamang passed away on Sunday at his Delhi residence. Prashant Tamang rose to fame as the winner of Indian Idol season 3 back in 2007. He later transitioned to acting, appearing in a number of Nepali films, including a few blockbusters. In 2025, he appeared in a supporting role in the second season of Paatal Lok, for which he earned accolades too. He will be seen in Salman Khan’s war drama, Battle of Galwan, likely to be his last film appearance.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
    News/Entertainment/Music/Prashant Tamang's Wife, 3-year-old Daughter Bid Tearful Goodbye To Singer
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes