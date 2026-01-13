Prashant Tamang's wife, 3-year-old daughter bid tearful goodbye to singer
Prashant Tamang's mortal remains were taken to his hometown Darjeeling for the last rites on Monday.
Martha Aley, wife of the late actor-singer Prashant Tamang, paid a tearful farewell to him at his hometown in Darjeeling on Monday. Prashant passed away in Delhi last week. His mortal remains were brought to Siliguri from Delhi on Monday, where a public viewing was held for the fans, before being taken to Darjeeling.
Prashant Tamang's wife, daughter pay final respects
In pictures and videos surfacing on the internet, Martha is seen visibly emotional and breaking down in tears repeatedly as she pays her final respects to her late husband. Their 3-year-old daughter Ariah is also seen in Martha’s lap, folding her hands.
Earlier, Martha expressed her gratitude towards Prashant’s fans for their love and overwhelming support after his death. “Thank you to everyone. I've been receiving calls from all over the world. People that I know, people that I don't know, I've been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house, people have come to the hospital to see him for the last time,” she told ANI.
She also shut down speculations about the cause of Prashant’s death, ruling out foul play. “It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time,” she said. Prashant Tamang was 43. Initial reports suggest he died after suffering a stroke.
Prashant Tamang's career
Hailing from West Bengal's Darjeeling, Prashant Tamang passed away on Sunday at his Delhi residence. Prashant Tamang rose to fame as the winner of Indian Idol season 3 back in 2007. He later transitioned to acting, appearing in a number of Nepali films, including a few blockbusters. In 2025, he appeared in a supporting role in the second season of Paatal Lok, for which he earned accolades too. He will be seen in Salman Khan’s war drama, Battle of Galwan, likely to be his last film appearance.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.