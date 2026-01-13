Prashant Tamang's wife, 3-year-old daughter bid tearful goodbye to singer

Martha Aley, wife of the late actor-singer Prashant Tamang, paid a tearful farewell to him at his hometown in Darjeeling on Monday. Prashant passed away in Delhi last week. His mortal remains were brought to Siliguri from Delhi on Monday, where a public viewing was held for the fans, before being taken to Darjeeling. Indian Idol winner and actor Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, and their daughter pay him their last respects at Chowrasta, in Darjeeling on Monday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

Prashant Tamang's wife, daughter pay final respects In pictures and videos surfacing on the internet, Martha is seen visibly emotional and breaking down in tears repeatedly as she pays her final respects to her late husband. Their 3-year-old daughter Ariah is also seen in Martha’s lap, folding her hands.

Earlier, Martha expressed her gratitude towards Prashant’s fans for their love and overwhelming support after his death. “Thank you to everyone. I've been receiving calls from all over the world. People that I know, people that I don't know, I've been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house, people have come to the hospital to see him for the last time,” she told ANI.