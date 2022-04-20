Prateek Kuhad: Missed playing live, glad we’re doing shows again

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad had a chock-a-block touring schedule in 2019 and he wished for a break. But when the pandemic hit in March 2020, he realised the importance of being busy. “2019 was a really heavy touring year for me. We did about 80 shows, so I was exhausted by the end of the year. Yes, I did feel a sense of relief [when the lockdown happened] because I did not have to play shows. But one year into the pandemic, I really started missing the stage and playing live. I am glad we are doing offline shows again,” says the Cold/Mess singer.

Many artistes have been talking about the baneful effects of the pandemic on their work. Ask how the phase was for him, creatively, and Kuhad says, “I was uninspired being stuck at home, not experiencing and meeting new people. Creatively, there was definitely a slump. Given the chaos around when the pandemic hit, there was anxiety, too.” He goes on to share how he kept himself going by “sticking to a routine and staying physically and mentally healthy”. He adds, “Also, during the pandemic, I started cooking and baking as a side hobby. Since I could not write music, I did divert my efforts into these creative activities.”

Like many of his contemporaries, the 32-year-old performed virtual shows, too. “The experience wasn’t that bad, but I feel it is nothing compared to an actual, physical live show,” says the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (Baar Baar Dekho; 2016) singer-writer, who came up with a new single, Just A Word, last month, and is looking forward to headlining a North American tour in June.

With the number of cases soaring by the day, everyone has been vocal about how the pandemic hasn’t really subsided, yet. Does he ever fear a lockdown again? “Yes, I do, a little bit. All we can really do is be optimistic and try to do our best [by staying safe and overcoming the tough times].”