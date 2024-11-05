Prince's sister Tyka Nelson dies at 64, months after missing farewell concert due to ill health

Prince's sister Tyka Nelson died at 64 on Tuesday, reports The Mirror. This comes months after she was forced to skip her farewell concert due to ill health. The cause of death is yet to be revealed, according to the publication. Tyka Nelson, Prince’s sister, was forced to pull out of the farewell concert in June due to ill health.(REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

Tyka Nelson dies

Tyka’s son President Nelson confirmed the news of her death but reportedly did not reveal any details. Her cousin, Charles ‘Chazz’ Smith also posted about her death on his Facebook page. He reportedly wrote, “Our family is very saddened to share the news of my cousin Tyka Evene Nelson who passed away this morning.” Her sister Sharon Nelson told the press that she ‘had her own mind’ and that ‘she’s in a better place’.

Fans have been responding to the news of her death on X (formerly Twitter). One fan wrote, “Just hearing that Tyka Nelson, sister of music legend #Prince, has passed away. Our hearts are with her family during this difficult time. Please respect their privacy as they mourn.” Another commented, “Respect. Condolences. Gratitude. Purple Heart," another fan said. A third person added: "Rest in peace to Tyka. Our hearts are with the entire Prince family.”

Tyka’s farewell concert

In June, Tyka was due to perform a farewell concert at Dakota where she was supposed to host the evening and sing a few of her songs. Sadly, she reportedly fell ill shortly before the concert which went on without her. Her last public performance was in Australia in 2018. She enjoyed an impressive music career, releasing four albums between 1988 and 2011.

Tyka’s brother, the famous musician Prince, died in 2016 at 57. His cause of death was later revealed to be an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Tyka is survived by her sons President and Sir, sisters Sharon and Norrine and brother Omarr Baker.