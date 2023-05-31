Twitter thinks Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's son Shahzaman sounds just like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in viral video: ‘Goosebumps’

Shahzaman Fateh Ali Khan, son of famous Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, is grabbing attention for his recent live performance in the United States. A video of him singing on stage during his father Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's concert is being widely shared on social media. Qawwali fans are surprised by the 'striking resemblance' of his voice to that of his grand uncle, the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Also read: Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on first death anniversary, fans praise ‘legends’ Shahzaman Fateh Ali Khan with father Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who is the nephew of late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Shahzaman Fateh Ali Khan is being hailed as 'Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan 2.0'. Fans are leaving remarks such as 'can’t believe my ears' in reaction to his recent video from the US show.

Twitter reacts to Shahzaman's concert video

A video featuring Shahzaman performing on stage alongside his father is doing the rounds on Twitter. In the clip, the singer takes the spotlight as he captivates the audience with his rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's famous song Kinna Sohna Tenu Rab Ne Banaya.

A video shared on Twitter has led to many people drawing comparisons between Shahzaman and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. "Maybe I'm getting overly excited, but Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's son sounds like a very young Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the OG (original)! Meet Shahzaman Fateh Ali Khan. What a time to be alive," wrote a Twitter user, sharing the video.

Another tweet read, "Goosebumps." A person also tweeted, "Genes at work..." One more tweeted, "This is truly is Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan 2.0." A tweet also read, "What a striking resemblance!"

A person praised the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan (NFAK), as he reacted to Shahzaman's video,"Nowhere near the scale or passion of NFAK yet, but that sonorous husky voice REALLY made me do a double take. One of the reasons Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan draws you in as a listener is because he unleashes emotions on you and you just ride the wave. Fingers crossed he (Shahzaman) gets there."

Who is Shahzaman?

Nusrat's nephew Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has sung numerous Bollywood hits, such as O Re Piya, Bol Na Halke Halke and Main Jahaan Rahoon, among others. Like his father and grand uncle, Shahzaman's popularity extends beyond the borders of Pakistan. Shahzaman had reportedly performed at Anant Ambani’s birthday bash in Dubai in April.

Shahzaman and his father Rahat often jam together and perform on stage together as well. The father and son collaborate frequently for live shows across the world. Shahzaman had once opened up about his father’s contribution in his musical journey.

He had written on Instagram alongside a video shared earlier this month, “What a great dad he is! Lets me occupy his seat as he takes mine. Knowing that i still have to earn this seat but still how willingly he wants to see me on this seat. How blessed I am to have a father and an ustad like my dad.”

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan inspired Bollywood

Born in 1948, Nusrat died of a cardiac arrest on August 16, 1997. His nephew, singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, is a well-known singer in both India and Pakistan. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, who sung unforgettable songs such as Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai, Dulhe Ka Sehra, Dum Mast Qalander Mast and Jhule Jhule Laal, died at the early age of 48.

While he composed music for a few films in India, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s music inspired many Indian music composers in the early 1990s, with some of their songs going on to become blockbuster hits. Over the years, many of his popular songs have been recreated in films.

In a 1995 interview on Zee TV, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was asked about Indian music directors, who were inspired by his work. Responding to a question on who he thought made the ‘best copy’ of his songs, Nusrat said, “Not best copy, they have done good work. Viju Shah has done well. Anu Malik has also copied me well,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON