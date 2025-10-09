Rajvir Jawanda's last rites to be done at his native village in Punjab, Ammy Virk shares details

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda's last rites will be done at his native village in Ludhiana district in Punjab. Taking to Instagram, actor Ammy Virk shared a note. The singer died on Wednesday morning following a road accident that occurred on September 27. Rajvir Jawanda's popular hit songs include Tu Dis Penda, Khush Reha Kar, Sardari, Surname, Afreen, Landlord, Down to Earth and Kangani. (Rajvir Jawanda/Instagram)

Rajvir Jawanda's last rites

Ammy shared a note dedicated to Rajvir. The last rites will be held in Pona, a village in Jagraon, Ludhiana district, on Thursday at 11 am. Sharing the note, Ammy wrote, “Waheguru ji (folded hands emoji).” Rajvir died at 10.55 am at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he had been admitted in critical condition with severe spinal injuries and brain damage, as per the statement issued by the hospital.

"Despite extensive medical support and continuous monitoring by the Critical Care and Neurosurgery teams, he succumbed to multiple organ failure this morning. Our deepest condolences to his family and fans," the statement reads.

What happened to Rajvir Jawanda

Rajvir had been on life support ever since he was brought to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali in an extremely critical condition. He was seriously injured in an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while going to Shimla on a motorcycle on September 27. He had also suffered a cardiac arrest before being shifted to Fortis Hospital.

Who was Rajvir Jawanda

Hailing from village Pona, Rajvir started his singing career with the 2014 single Munda Like Me and rose to fame with the song Kali Jawande Di in 2016. According to a short biography posted on music streaming service Apple Music, he had aspirations of becoming a police officer growing up. However, he abandoned the dream to pursue a life in the arts as a singer.

Some of his other popular hit songs include Tu Dis Penda, Khush Reha Kar, Sardari, Surname, Afreen, Landlord, Down to Earth and Kangani. As an actor, Rajvir appeared in the 2018 Gippy Grewal-starrer Punjabi movie Subedar Joginder Singh, as well as in films such as Jind Jaan and Mindo Taseeldarni.