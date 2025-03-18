Salman Khan's nephew Ayaan Agnihotri calls nepotism tag ‘unfair’: The system has existed in royal bloodlines, politics

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently launched his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri's new song, Universal Laws, in Dubai. Now, Ayaan has reacted to fighting the nepotism tag in an interview with India Today Digital, calling the term ‘unfair’. Salman Khan's nephew Ayaan Agnihotri on fighting the nepotism tag.

(Also Read: Salman Khan says he wanted to direct when he was 17 but nobody gave him work: ‘Yeh baccha kya direct karega?’)

Ayaan Agnihotri on fighting nepotism tag

When asked whether he is ready to fight the nepotism tag, Ayaan replied, "Honestly, I don't care. I know a lot of people stress over it, but I firmly believe it's something taken out of context. The system has existed since the dawn of time, whether in royal bloodlines, business families, or political dynasties passing the baton. We come from a culture where we are taught to support our own and look after our friends and family. And when you do so, it's called nepotism. How is that fair? I really feel people have started misusing the term and taking it completely out of context."

He further admitted that having artists in his family helped him find his true calling, saying, "From writers, directors, and producers to actors, fashion designers, and stylists—everyone in the family has explored something in the creative field. So, it's actually very encouraging. I think it's just in my blood."

When Salman admitted to nepotism

The song launch event was hosted by Kris Fade. As the host appreciated Salman and the entire Khan family for showing so much support to Ayaan, the actor immediately said, "That's what nepotism is!" Salman's lighthearted response left everyone in splits, including Ayaan, who stood right beside him.

Ayaan Agnihotri is the son of Atul Agnihotri and Salman's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. While his sister, Alizeh Agnihotri, made her acting debut with Farrey and earned immense praise, he decided to become a musician. For the unversed, Salman had earlier collaborated with Ayaan on the song You Are Mine, composed by Vishal Mishra, with the rap portions performed by Ayaan.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action drama, Sikandar. Helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and Sathyaraj in key roles, and is scheduled to release on Eid (March 28).