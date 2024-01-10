Selena Gomez announces social media break again after Golden Globes drama

Selena Gomez is starting New Year with another social media hiatus. The actor-singer, who recently caused a stir with her gossip session with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry during the Golden Globes, took to her Instagram Stories to share a video featuring her boyfriend, Benny Blanco and announced a break from social media. (Also read: Selena Gomez kisses Benny Blanco backstage at Golden Globes 2024, says ‘I won’) Selena Gomez at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)(AFP)

Selena announces social media break

Selena shared an adorable video of Benny Blanco playing with kids and wrote in the caption below, "I'm off social media for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters." At the Golden Globes, a video showed Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift gossiping during an ad break. Allegedly, she asked for a selfie with actor Timothee Chalamet when his girlfriend Kylie Jenner told her no. ‘But she said no,’ she could be seen mouthing the words.

Selena Gomez via Instagram Stories.

Selena on Golden Globes drama

A day later, Selena addressed the speculation and went to set the record straight in the comments of an Instagram post from E! News. She said, "Nooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone's business." Meanwhile, one of the photographers from TMZ also asked Timothee about the incident in a viral video and the actor said that there was no rift between Selena and Kylie and added, “we’re all good.”

Selena's previous social media break

This is not the first time that Selena has taken a brief break from social media. In November, Selena had written on her Instagram Stories, “I am taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done. I do not support any of what's going on.” The singer had received backlash on social media for her comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict, where she said that, "Having a sister everyday has made me tragically sick... I would do anything for children and innocent lives." A few days later, she returned to Instagram again, which again did not sit well with many on the internet.

