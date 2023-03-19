Don't miss the chance to see the special gift Selena Gomez received from 'queen' Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez delighted her fans on Instagram by sharing a picture of a special gift she received from Miley Cyrus. The singer and actress took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the gift, which she was all smiles about. She also gave a shoutout to Miley, referring to her as 'queen'. Though the details of the gift were not revealed, it appeared to be a box of beauty products that promise an everlasting and natural-looking skin. (Also read: Selena Gomez hits 400 million followers on Instagram amid Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber drama) Selena Gomez receives present from Miley Cyrus.

She took to her Instagram stories and gave her followers a sneak peek of the gift she received from Miley. She posted a collage of two pictures. The first picture showed Selena holding the gift package in her hands as she posed for a selfie. She kept her hair eyes shut and made a pout. The package had Miley's latest album's name 'Endless Summer Vacation' written on it, indicating that it may have something to do with the album or its promotion. The other picture was a close-up look at the package, which contained products from the collaboration between Miley and the self-tanning company Dolce Glow. The box contained various beauty products from the brand.

Sharing the picture on social media handle, Selena wrote, “The queen sent me presents.”

On Friday, Miley shared her photoshoot picture with products of Dolce Glow which had ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ written on it. She captioned her post as, “Wanna glow like me? Introducing the Endless Vacation x Dolce Glow box. Filled with my favourite DG products & an exclusive new product Acqua tanning face mist. Limited amount only.” She used ‘MileysGlow’ as the hashtag on it. Reacting to the promotional post, one of her fans commented, “This gives me Hannah Montana vibes. We wanna Miley's that Gaga had in 2009.” Another fan wrote, “Yeah I wanna glow like you but I'm too brown. I dunno.”A fan asked, “Who's the guy in the background.” “Can I order a body like yours?”, added one.

On Saturday, Selena achieved a significant milestone on Instagram, as her followers on Instagram surpassed 400 million. However, she has also recently found herself embroiled in a social media feud with Hailey Bieber, the wife of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. The feud began when Selena posted a TikTok video admitting to over-laminating her eyebrows. In response, Kylie Jenner posted a picture on Instagram with the caption "this was an accident???" over her brows and shared a picture of Hailey Bieber's perfectly laminated brows, leading to speculation that Jenner was taking Hailey's side in the feud.