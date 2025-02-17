Menu Explore
Shakira rushed to hospital for abdominal pain, postpones concert over health concern

ByAditi Srivastava
Feb 17, 2025 07:14 AM IST

Shakira expressed regret on social media, assuring fans that a rescheduled date would be arranged as she aims to return to the stage soon.

Shakira, who recently embarked on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, was hospitalised due to an abdominal issue, forcing her to postpone her concert in Peru. The 48-year-old singer shared the news on social media, revealing that she had to visit the emergency room on Saturday night and was still under medical care.

A fan holds a poster of Colombian singer Shakira as they stand outside Clinica Delgado Auna after Shakira was hospitalized with a stomach issue, forcing her to cancel her Sunday show, in Lima, Peru February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda(REUTERS)
A fan holds a poster of Colombian singer Shakira as they stand outside Clinica Delgado Auna after Shakira was hospitalized with a stomach issue, forcing her to cancel her Sunday show, in Lima, Peru February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda(REUTERS)

Shakira hospitalised for abdominal pain

In a message posted on X, the Colombian star expressed regret over the cancellation. "I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitaliesd," she wrote. Doctors advised her against performing, stating that she was not in good enough condition to take the stage.

Shakira admitted the postponement deeply saddened her as she had been looking forward to performing for her fans in Peru. She assured them that her team and the concert promoters were already working on a rescheduled date. "I love you all, and I appreciate your understanding," she concluded.

Despite the setback, the Hips Don’t Lie singer remains optimistic about returning to the stage soon. She expressed hope that she would be discharged by Monday and ready to continue her tour. If her recovery goes as planned, she is scheduled to perform in Peru that same evening before heading to Colombia for a series of shows.

Shakira’s tour and recent controversy

Shakira launched her tour on February 11 in Rio de Janeiro, shortly after winning a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album. The South American leg of her tour runs until March 8 before she moves on to Mexico. Her tour has also sparked online debate, with some fans accusing her of copying Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. Similarities such as metallic stage designs and large silver lettering have led to comparisons.

However, despite the controversy, Shakira continues to receive immense support from her fans worldwide. While her hospitalisation has temporarily delayed her performance in Peru, Shakira remains focused on recovering and resuming her tour

