Shaurya Mehta: Private songs are the space to be

The singer of song Mukammal Na Hui Chahat, Shaurya Mehta feels film music surely reaches wider audience but private music space is the place to be. After coming up with four private songs of late, he is focusing on more independent numbers.

“As a singer I just want my voice to reach a wide number of listeners. Movies surely have wide reach, which I want to do, but in today’s time none of us can predict which song will click. One social media post can go viral, independent song can become a massive hit so as a music person I just want to do good projects and for that private numbers are the space to be — be it for labels or independent music.”

Mehta says promotions surely are important but good collaboration matters the most. “I am writing and composing both but for a good product I need great collaboration. So, I have recorded couple of songs including duets with Rupali Jagga and Jyotica Tangri. I am doing songs with lyricist Kaushal Kishore and music composers Kaushik-Guddu and Javed-Mohsin. Videos featuring known actors too are an important aspect of music today,” he adds.

Telling us about his journey, Mehta says, “It started during my school days when I was practising the song Mein koi aisa geet gaoon. It was then my mom said ‘You have a good voice so why not try!’ That triggered and I started training under Suresh Wadekarji. After a year he recommended me to learn be under his disciple Ravi Tripathi sir.”

Music remained his passion but studies took him abroad. “In went to the UK for MSc and again for my MBA. As I am the only son so had to carry forward my family business. I continued with riyaz but nothing much happened. Then in 2019 I finally decided to go for it and within a week as luck would have it, I got to sing Mukammal... which featured Bhagyashree. The song did well and we dubbed it in Punjabi and Kannada.”

During the pandemic break he decided to go in full swing. “In 2021 we came up with the number Jo Tumko Jhooth Lage featuring Vishal Singh and Arushi Nishank while this year I had two releases Rahil and Do Kadam.”

Mehta has already shot two songs in Ladakh and is also working on a musical album under his production house. “It will have regional folk songs — Punjabi, Bengali, Haryanvi and Marathi. For Awadhi folk I want to come down to Lucknow as my father has studied from Lucknow University and my guru (Ravi) is from the state capital,” he concludes.