Actor Shruti Haasan’s latest Telugu film Krack alongside Ravi Teja have got positive feedback.
Actor Shruti Haasan’s latest Telugu film Krack alongside Ravi Teja have got positive feedback.
music

Shruti Haasan: Keyboard, computer that dad gifted when I turned 18 changed my life

As she turns a year older today, actor-singer Shruti Haasan says her father, veteran actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan’s gifting her a keyboard and a computer on her 18th birthday will always remain special as music became an integral part of her life.
By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:28 AM IST

For Shruti Haasan, birthdays are mostly a simple affair. This time too things won’t be different. While the actor-singer is working on her birthday today, there might be a small celebration.

“The one time I had the biggest birthday bash was when I turned 30, otherwise it’s mostly very quiet. And the thing I love doing the most on my birthday is eating tasty cakes. I’m a foodie, so good food is what makes me happy,” she says adding how she feels grateful for all the love and wishes from her fans.

Looking back, Haasan remembers her most cherished birthday gift. “On my 18th birthday, dad (Kamal Haasan; actor-director) gave me my first keyboard and computer to make music. That remains special as music became an important part of me, I started training, writing, singing and composing,” recalls the actor, who turns 35.

Talking about music, Haasan’s 2020 song Edge was received well. She’s now working on her next titled Bare Naked. Interestingly, her original songs are primarily in English.

“I grew up in a home with Hindi because of mum (Sarika; actor) and while in Chennai I learnt Tamil and in school it was English. Travelling all across the country, English kind of became the language we all communicate in and I also listened to English music predominantly even though I’m trained in Indian classical. So my expression comes naturally in English. My music is autobiographical, so it’s essential that I say what I say in English,” she explains.

Content with response around Edge, Haasan says it joins the list of songs that she’s mostly asked to perform at concerts. “There’s this song Wash Me Away, it’s about my journey through sobriety, then there’s Very Me that raises conversations about our culture, and now Edge, which is about my experiences being alone during the lockdown, I’m often asked to perform these songs,” adds Haasan, who started 2021 with the hit Telugu film Krack alongside Ravi Teja. Her next film is Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, recently Haasan hinted being in love during an interactive session with fans on social media. She was earlier dating musician Michael Corsale. They parted ways in 2019.

Ask about the new relationship and she answers, “I want to keep my personal life protected. There was a time when I spoke about it and regretted. I think maturity or evolution to understand women talking about their personal and professional life openly without being questioned lacks in our society. Also, growing up with both parents being known, I really didn’t have many things that are personal to me. So I’m very particular.”

