Singer denies witnessing Diddy abuse Cassie Ventura, contrary to Dawn Richards' lawsuit

Kalenna Harper is maintaining distance from the scene since her name was mentioned in Dawn Richards’ lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The former member of Diddy-Dirty Money has completely denied ever witnessing Diddy being abusive in the last 10 years with his girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Harper’s statement was released on Friday where she declined a bystander to “any behaviour that could be considered abusive or unlawful” while she was working with Bad Boy Records founder. Kalenna Harper has denied witnessing Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged abusive behaviour following Dawn Richards' lawsuit.(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP, therealkalenna/Instagram)

Also Read: Ben Affleck's pal reveals the actor is ‘happy to be free’ after divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Singer denies being a witness in Richards vs Diddy lawsuit

According to TMZ, the statement read, “While I fully respect Dawn’s right to recount her experiences, I want to emphasize that her account reflects her personal perspective and should not be interpreted as a universal truth applicable to everyone involved.” Harper continued in her statement, “Many of the allegations and incidents described in this suit are not representative of my experiences, and some do not align with my own truth.”

Earlier this week, Richards filed a lawsuit against Diddy where she indicted the latter of sexual abuse and inhumane treatment. She also claimed that various celebrities were witnesses to the American rapper physically assaulting his ex, Ventura. The court documents state an incident where Harper and Richards urged Ventura to leave Diddy. When he got hold of this information, he threatened everyone and said, “Y’all b*****s don’t get in my relationship. Just make money and shut the f**k up” and “You bitches want to die today?” as reported by Page Six.

The former member of Danity Kane also claimed that she once saw Diddy throw a pan of eggs on the Long Way To Go singer as he shouted, “I’ve been asking you for my s**t; I can’t stand you b***h, you never do it right!” In addition, she once saw the hip-hop mogul punch his girlfriend in the face and strangle her with bare hands in his LA mansion.

Richards also accused him of making sexual advances on her as well The lawsuit read, “Mr Combs frequently smacked Ms Richard’s bare buttocks and often commented on her body, noting that although she was ‘too skinny,’ she had an ‘ass.’”

Also Read: Dave Grohl’s secret romance with ‘alt porn goddess’ questioned amid cheating scandal and welcoming baby

Diddy’s lawyers respond to the lawsuit

Diddy’s lawyer, Erika Wolff revealed to the media outlet that her client is “shocked and disappointed.” In response to the lawsuit, a part of the statement read, “In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a payday — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour.”

Richards has added to the mounting legal challenges faced by disgraced media mogul Diddy, whose troubles began last November with a lawsuit from Ventura accusing him of rape and physical abuse. Despite a swift settlement, video evidence of one alleged incident surfaced publicly in May 2024. Diddy is currently embroiled in lawsuits from eight other individuals alleging sexual abuse and is under investigation by Homeland Security.