Papon gives health update: I am perfectly fine now and back to work in full swing

Singer Papon, last month, posted a picture of himself from the hospital sharing that his 13-year-old son was his night attendant. While the post got his fans worried about his health, the singer now tells us that he is absolutely fine. Papon recently shared a picture from the hospital, updating fans about his health not being well.

“It was a stomach issue, which became very serious that night. It was 3am, I was on a call with my doctors and they advised me to come to the hospital, so they could keep me under observation,” Papon recalls, adding, “I’ve fully recovered now, perfectly fine and back to work in full swing.”

In fact, soon after he got discharged from the hospital, the singer jetted off for the UK tour with his kids as that trip was planned for a long time. “These incidents make you realise that ‘health is wealth’ is not just a saying. It indeed is the most important thing in life,” he muses.

Talking about feeling emotional when his kid told him about staying back at the hospital to look after him, Papon says, “I was in happy tears to see that he has started his journey of taking responsibilities of his parents. When you go through something like this, aapke ghar ke log hi kaam aate hain and you also need someone very close to you to be around. So when my son said he will stay at the hospital, I felt he has grown up.”

While the health scare is over, Papon is making sure he goes for regular check-ups to avoid any complication in the future and to be able to focus on his work smoothly. Though his songs are widely popular, the singer admits being extremely choosy about the projects he takes up. “It’s true that I haven’t sung everything that has come my way. I’ve given away more songs than what I’ve okayed. I haven’t sung randomly. I need to know if can connect with the song. But even the universe has been very choosy about giving me songs. And that’s why I have always been blessed to have such great discography,” says Paon, who is enjoying the response to his new song for Mahesh Bhatt’s upcoming film 1920: Horror of the Hearts.

Asked if he fears offending people whenever he turns down a project and Papon says he gives a proper reason while taking such decisions.

“When I say that I’m not able to connect to the soul of a song, it doesn’t mean that the song is bad. I cannot connect with every human being also, that doesn’t mean that every human being is bad. So, it’s about a connection. It’s not being choosy about what the other person is making, instead it’s about being able to connect or not,” he wraps up.

