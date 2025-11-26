Smriti Mandhana’s father back home from hospital, wedding with Palash Muchhal still on hold: Report

The postponement of music composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s wedding has already sparked plenty of speculation, and now there’s a new update. Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, has reportedly been discharged from the hospital. However, despite his improving health, the wedding plans remain on hold for now. On the wedding day, cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, fell ill and was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital.(Instagram)

Smriti Mandhana’s father discharged

According to a report by India TV, Smriti's father Shrinivas was discharged from the Sarvhit Hospital on November 25 morning. He was hospitalised after he suffered heart attack-like symptoms on Sunday (November 23). Palash and Smriti were supposed to tie the knot on November 23. He was admitted to a hospital in Sangli, Smriti's hometown.

“According to the hospital management, Shrinivas's condition is completely stable now and he is out of danger as well. The doctors also performed angiography, in which they didn't see any blockages and that relieved the Mandhana family too,” read the report.

It added, “Meanwhile, since Smriti's father was admitted, the cricketer's wedding with Palash was postponed indefinitely, and no additional information related to the new wedding date has been provided by either of the families yet.”

A day later, Palash was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli, before being shifted to a medical facility in Mumbai. However, there is still no clarity on whether he is currently hospitalised or has been discharged.

About Smriti and Palash’s wedding

A day later, Palash was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli. Palash’s mother told Hindustan Times that Palash is very close to Smriti’s father and when he fell ill, Palash decided they should not go ahead with the wedding rituals until he gets better. Amita shared, “Since haldi was done, we didn’t let him go outside. Rote rote ek dum tabiyat karab ho gai. 4 ghante hospital mein rakhna padha. IV drip chadi, ECG hua aur dosre tests hoye. Sab normal aaye but stress bahut hai (He cried so much that his health suddenly deteriorated. They kept him in the hospital for four hours. He was given an IV drip, an ECG was done, and other tests were carried out. Everything came back normal, but he is under a lot of stress).”

Meanwhile, Smriti has deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram, raising eye-brows. Smriti and Palash started dating in 2019. They kept things quiet for a long time and only went public in July 2024, when they posted an anniversary picture marking five years together.