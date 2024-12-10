Snoop Dogg eyes MasterChef judge role with this Michelin star chef backing

Snoop Dogg has expressed a surprising interest in becoming a judge on the UK version of MasterChef. Following the departure of longtime host Gregg Wallace, the rapper shared his enthusiasm for stepping into the culinary spotlight with support from his friend and 17 Michelin star chef Gordon Ramsay. Rapper Snoop Dogg has shown interest in judging UK MasterChef after Gregg Wallace's departure amid sexual harassment allegations.(File Images)

“You better believe Snoop could be the new MasterChef judge,” Snoop stated. “My boy Gordon knows I am not playing when it comes to food. He knows I can cook – I have even given him some tips. I hosted a cooking show over here [Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party], and I have always been vocal about wanting to work on a U.K. show.”

Snoop says Hosting MasterChef could be “the perfect opportunity” to bring his expertise to a broader audience.

John Torode condemns Gregg Wallace as allegations surface

His proposition comes in the wake of Gregg Wallace’s controversial departure from the long-running BBC cooking competition. Wallace left the show after facing allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 individuals who worked with him between 2005 and 2022. According to reports from BBC News, the accusations have sparked significant backlash.

Following the allegations, Wallace defended himself on Instagram Stories, stating, “20 years ... do you know how many staff, all different sorts of staff, do you know how many staff complained about me in that time? Absolutely none. Zero. Seriously.” He also referred to his accusers as “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age,” a comment that further fueled the controversy.

John Torode, Wallace’s former co-host who remains with the show, has publicly distanced himself from Wallace and condemned his actions. “The thought of anyone who has appeared on our show not having a brilliant experience is awful to hear, and I have found the recent press reports truly upsetting,” Torode shared on Instagram earlier this month. Wallace has since unfollowed Torode on social media.