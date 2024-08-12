Prince William, Kate Middleton's unlikely team-up with Snoop Dogg (et al) continues royal tradition for Olympics

Amid a growing focus on numerous royal traditions, some of which are being broken in the process, the Prince and Princess of Wales have continued an old one of supporting British athletes for their contribution at this year's Olympics. That's not to say some differences weren't involved. Kate Middleton and Prince William in a new video dedicated to Team GB athletes.

The first one happens to be Prince William's latest bold look, for which he ditched his clean-shaven visage. He and Kate Middleton were seen together in a congratulatory video montage, which also starred several other celebrities, including American rapper Snoop Dogg. Although the combination seems unlikely, the “Drop It Like It's Hot” rapper has been a regular presence at the 2024 Paris Olympics because he's been covering the Games for NBC.

The @KensingtonRoyal official social media platform shared the clip on Sunday, August 11, before the closing ceremonies in the French capital.

The couple was spotted in casual outfits, appreciating the pro-athletes' efforts. “From all of us watching at home, congratulations to team GB!” said Middleton. William added: “Well done on all you've achieved. You've been an inspiration to us all.”

While Snoop kicked off the heartfelt greetings in the video, soccer legend David Beckham and countless other British celebrities also pitched their wishes. The post's caption dedicated to the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Team reads: "Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey!

Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!

Here's to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer (British flag emoji) (gold medal emoji)."

Prince William and Kate Middleton's other sporty engagements this year

Instead of being present in person, the Wales couple decided to express their support via social media this time. William's new look contradicts his usual clean-shaven disposition while on duty. As he and Kate are off duty this month, they shared several pictures while vacationing with their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

On July 14, Middleton attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships with her daughter and sister, Pippa Middleton, in London. This was her second public appearance this year following the Trooping the Colour. While she was pursuing her tennis love chapters, Prince William was away in Germany with his son George for the UEFA European Championship final on the same day.

The royal family's ties to the Olympics date back to the ‘70s, as King Charles’ sister, Princess Anne, was the first member to represent them by competing in horseback riding events at the 1976 Summer Games in Montreal. Her daughter, Zara Tindall, has maintained the sporty legacy by participating in equestrian events at the 2012 London Summer Olympics.