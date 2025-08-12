Sonu Nigam says love for Param Sundari song Pardesiya is ‘good fortune’: ‘I do not sing for just anybody or anyone’

Pardesiya, the track from Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari, has struck a chord with the listeners ever since it released a few days ago. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Krishnakali Saha, the soft and mellow love ballad has been composed by Sachin-Jigar with lyrics from Amitabh Bhattacharya. In an interview with Zoom, Sonu opened up about the warm reception to the track and expressed his gratitude. (Also read: Param Sundari trailer: Janhvi Kapoor eclipses Sidharth Malhotra; don't miss scene where she annihilates 'North Indians') Sonu Nigam spoke about the hit Param Sundari track.

What Sonu said

Talking about Pardesiya, Sonu said, “It's a matter of good fortune that Pardesiya came to me. I've been working hard on my craft and that is why the universe is opening up beautiful opportunities for me.”

'I don't get average songs anyway'

He went on to add, "I do not sing for just anybody or anyone," Sonu claims. “But because of my bonding with so many companies, artists and composers, it's sometimes difficult to say no to them, even when you see the project might not be of the highest order. A good song is a good song, and thankfully people come to me when they have something good in hands and they value my contribution. I don't get average songs anyway, so I don't have to make an effort to choose too much. Good songs come my way.”

Sonu is a National Award-winning singer who has given several iconic songs in the course of his decades-long career. Some of his best known songs are Suraj Hua Maddham, Kal Ho Na Ho, Main Agar Kahoon, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin to name a few.

Param Sundari is a cross-cultural romance starring Sidharth as Param and Janhvi as Sundari- with the two falling in love even as chaos erupts in the family because of their decision. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it is set to release on August 29.