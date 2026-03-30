Soundarya Sharma's sultry moves at Honey Singh's concert make internet cringe: 'Who finds this sexy?'

Actor Soundarya Sharma is currently touring with singer and rapper Honey Singh for the India leg of his My Story World Tour. The duo recently performed in Mumbai. However, Soundarya’s bold dance moves at the concert ended up making the internet cringe and invited trolling online. In a video that has surfaced online, Soundarya can be seen wearing a short golden dress and dancing to Laal Pari as Honey Singh performed live.

Concert clips often surface online for all the right reasons, electrifying performances, crowd energy and star power. But sometimes, a single on-stage moment ends up stealing the spotlight for an entirely different reason. That is exactly what happened with actor Soundarya Sharma , whose recent appearance at Honey Singh ’s Mumbai concert has sparked a wave of reactions online. While some saw it as part of a high-energy stage act, others on social media were far less impressed, calling her performance “cringe” and “vulgar”.

The actor was seen twerking on stage and flaunting her bold moves, which did not go down well with a section of the internet. A Reddit user shared the video and wrote, "What's she doing on stage? She is Soundarya Sharma, she was in Housefull 5. She went just crazy on stage. Yes, dance performances happen on these shows, but this is on next level."

Several Reddit users reacted to the video. One of the comments read, "Who finds this sexy?" Another commented, "They are doing same song and choreography in entire tour, except this time. It was fine in Delhi. Maybe testing audience and people reaction, kaha tak objection nhi hai (till where they don't object)." Another wrote, "They’re trying to recreate Sabrina Carpenter kinda vibe! It’s not happening. It looks cringe and vulgar." Another commented, "Tbh it was vulgar, more like dirty man. What was this? There's a thing called grace."

About Soundarya Sharma Soundarya made her debut in a lead role with the film Ranchi Diaries, produced by Anupam Kher, in 2017. In 2022, she participated in Bigg Boss 16 and finished in ninth place. Even though she did not win the trophy, the show helped her become a household name. She later went on to feature in projects such as Raktanchal 2 and Karm Yuddh. In 2025, Soundarya appeared in Housefull 5. Her dance moves in the film’s song Laal Pari had caught considerable attention.

About Honey Singh’s world tour Honey Singh kicked off the India leg of his My Story World Tour in Delhi on March 14. After the high-energy concert there, he performed in Mumbai on March 28. The singer is now all set to perform in Pune on April 4, Ahmedabad on April 11, Indore on April 25, Lucknow on May 2, Kolkata on May 9, and will conclude the tour in Bengaluru on May 16.

Honey Singh has described the tour as “personal”, saying each performance reflects a different part of his life — from his beginnings in West Delhi to becoming a global performer. During the concerts, he has been performing several of his popular tracks, from Brown Rang to his more recent number, Chillgum.