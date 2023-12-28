close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / South African music legend Mbongeni Ngema of Sarafina fame dies in car accident, was returning from a funeral

South African music legend Mbongeni Ngema of Sarafina fame dies in car accident, was returning from a funeral

AFP |
Dec 28, 2023 07:19 AM IST

Mbongeni Ngema dies at 68. He was a play writer, actor, choreographer, composer and singer.

Mbongeni Ngema, writer of the acclaimed musical Sarafina about student riots in apartheid Soweto, was killed in a car crash on Wednesday at the age of 68, his family announced. Ngema died just as the 1992 movie, developed with legendary jazz musician Hugh Masekela, was making a return with a screening at this year's Cannes film festival classic section and a streaming release. Also read: Zahara, South Africa's Afro-soul sensation and famous Country Girl, dies at 36

Mbongeni Ngema dies in a car crash.
Mbongeni Ngema dies in a car crash.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother, father, husband and a patriot, Mbongeni Ngema," the family said in a statement. "Ngema was killed in a head-on car accident whilst returning from attending a funeral" in Eastern Cape province, the statement added. He was a passenger in the vehicle.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"Sarafina" made Ngema a pan-African music star. A stage version had earlier played on New York's Broadway for two years. It was nominated for Tony and Grammy awards. The film starred Leleti Khumalo, who had been in the stage version and later married Ngema, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Ngema also co-wrote the 1981 play Woza Albert with Percy Mtwa and Barney Simon. A satirical look at the plight of black people in white-dominated South Africa, the play toured Europe and North America. His works "reflected the spirit of resistance" during the "apartheid and liberation struggle", the family said.

Ngema was also an actor, choreographer, composer and singer. His hit songs included "Stimela sa se Zola", also made with Masekela. In 2020 one of Ngema's ex-wives alleged in a book that he had sexually abused her.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out